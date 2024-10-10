Blueface Gleefully Watches A Woman Twerk For Him In Leaked Prison Call

2019 Made In America Festival
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 01: Blueface performs at Made in America - Day 2 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on August 31, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Arik Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images)
He's got to kill time somehow...

Blueface is trying his best to stay positive behind bars, and he was all smiles during a recent call with a female friend that leaked online seemingly thanks to a social media post. In the call itself, the woman twerks for him as he laughs and smiles at the sights, putting up gang signs. We can't hear anything that they said to each other, as the specific clip below doesn't have audio available. Still, it seems like this made the California rapper lose his video call privileges at jail... At least, according to his mother Karlissa Saffold. She hopped on her Instagram live to address the situation.

"I was mad I couldn't cuss him out on FaceTime," Blueface's mother shared online. "'Cause my homeboy at work up at that jail said that he was already doing some... Never mind. He was acting freaky on the FaceTime. He lost the FaceTime privileges already." Elsewhere, though, Karlissa Saffold is trying to stay more positive and engage in more forgiveness. She recently apologized to Chrisean Rock for criticizing her for celebrating her son with Blue's birthday on Jaidyn Alexis' birthday, as well.

Blueface Allegedly Loses Video Call Privileges Due To Twerk Session

"After a long night of thought prayer and soul searching you guys are very right," Blueface's mother expressed on social media. "She should be able to post and enjoy her child every day of the year especially after missing his first birthday. I really don’t know what got into me. Happy birthday to them both and may God bless them with many more [kiss emoji]." We'll see whether or not this healing and reconciliation continues into the future. After all, this whole saga is as volatile as it is rapid, so we can never count another flare-up out of the question.

Meanwhile, Blueface recently moved to another prison, and we're sure we will get more updates on his status and happenings as he continues to serve his sentence. As for all the other family dynamics, that's a question for Father Time. Even though he apparently lost his video call privileges, we're sure that he will connect with his loved ones in other ways. Let's just hope no more leaks occur.

...