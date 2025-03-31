IShowSpeed Brings Chaos And Star Power To DICK’S Sporting Goods

BY Ben Atkinson 352 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ishowspeed-dicks-sporting-goods-sneaker-news
Image via DICK'S
IShowSpeed’s surprise visit to DICK’S Sporting Goods turns into a high-speed, high-energy shopping experience you have to see.

The latest footwear campaign from DICK’S Sporting Goods brings serious energy, and serious star power. Titled “Speed Shopping,” the spot features viral sensation IShowSpeed in a chaotic, sneaker-fueled showdown. Speed walks into DICK’S looking for some new kicks. But what starts as a routine sneaker run quickly spirals into a full-blown competition. He’s met by Tom Brady, Kevin Durant, Suni Lee, and Travis Hunter, each throwing down their own challenge. There's a one-on-one matchup with KD to a backflip showdown with Suni. Even The GOAT, Brady himself, makes an appearance.

Throughout the chaos, Speed manages to browse some of the hottest footwear in the game, including the Nike KD18, adidas Spezial, Hoka Bondi 9, and more. It’s all about blending sports, style, and entertainment: something this campaign nails from start to finish. The in-store energy, fast cuts, and hilarious moments capture what makes sneaker culture so fun. As seen in the visuals, Speed’s loud personality bounces perfectly off the calm confidence of the pros around him. With Speed’s signature antics and a top-tier sneaker lineup, “Speed Shopping” turns a trip to the store into a highlight reel.

Read More: The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Returns This June After Delay

IShowSpeed x DICK'S Sporting Goods

In “Speed Shopping,” IShowSpeed enters DICK’S Sporting Goods for a quick sneaker pickup, but ends up competing with Tom Brady, Kevin Durant, Suni Lee, and Travis Hunter. From hoops and flips to football face-offs, the ad blends comedy with competition. Featured sneakers include the Nike KD18, adidas Spezial, and more. Overall, with high energy and unexpected moments, the campaign positions DICK’S as a top destination for athletes and sneaker lovers alike.

With “Speed Shopping,” DICK’S isn’t just showcasing sneakers, they’re tapping into the culture that surrounds them. Also, by pairing a viral internet personality with icons from across sports, the campaign captures the adrenaline of competition and the appeal of top-tier footwear all in one go. It’s fun, fast, and impossible to ignore: just like Speed himself.

Read More: New Photos Of The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” Are Here

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.9K
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Sneakers Kanye West Steps Out In New Adidas Yeezy 700: First Look 11.4K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1281
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion 5.0K