IShowSpeed Brings Chaos And Star Power To DICK’S Sporting Goods

The latest footwear campaign from DICK’S Sporting Goods brings serious energy, and serious star power. Titled “Speed Shopping,” the spot features viral sensation IShowSpeed in a chaotic, sneaker-fueled showdown. Speed walks into DICK’S looking for some new kicks. But what starts as a routine sneaker run quickly spirals into a full-blown competition. He’s met by Tom Brady, Kevin Durant, Suni Lee, and Travis Hunter, each throwing down their own challenge. There's a one-on-one matchup with KD to a backflip showdown with Suni. Even The GOAT, Brady himself, makes an appearance.

Throughout the chaos, Speed manages to browse some of the hottest footwear in the game, including the Nike KD18, adidas Spezial, Hoka Bondi 9, and more. It’s all about blending sports, style, and entertainment: something this campaign nails from start to finish. The in-store energy, fast cuts, and hilarious moments capture what makes sneaker culture so fun. As seen in the visuals, Speed’s loud personality bounces perfectly off the calm confidence of the pros around him. With Speed’s signature antics and a top-tier sneaker lineup, “Speed Shopping” turns a trip to the store into a highlight reel.

IShowSpeed x DICK'S Sporting Goods

