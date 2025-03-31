The Air Jordan 5 OG "Grape" Returns This June After Delay

BY Ben Atkinson 32 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-5-og-grape-sneaker-news
Image via @zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” is making a surprise return this summer: here’s what to know about the delayed release.

The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” colorway is making a long-awaited comeback this June. Originally released in 1990, this colorway broke the mold with its bold mix of white, purple, and emerald green. It wasn’t a Chicago Bulls colorway, but it quickly became a fan favorite thanks to its clean design and fresh energy. The “Grape” was one of the first non-team-oriented Jordans. That made it perfect for off-court wear while still honoring MJ’s legacy. The sneaker has since become a staple in Jordan Brand’s history, with retro releases and subtle tweaks over the years keeping it alive in sneaker culture.

This year’s pair stays true to the OG blueprint. The color blocking, materials, and details match the original from over three decades ago. While rumors initially suggested an April release, sneakerheads will now have to wait until June. The delay only builds anticipation for what many consider one of the best Air Jordan 5s ever made. In the photos above, we get a full look at this upcoming drop. From the icy blue outsole to the embroidered Nike Air on the heel, this pair brings the nostalgia in full force. If you’ve ever wanted to own this classic, summer 2025 is your shot.

Read More: New Images Of The Air Jordan 4 Denim “Worn Blue” Just Dropped

Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Release Date

This version of the Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” features a white leather upper with mesh netting on the sides. A vibrant mix of purple and teal colors accents the midsole, tongue, and branding. The outsole is icy blue. Nike Air branding on the heel adds a retro touch. The tongue is padded with a teal Jumpman. It’s a faithful nod to the original 1990 release.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” is going to return on June 21st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.This highly anticipated release serves as both a nod to history and an essential addition for sneaker fans and collectors alike.

Read More: The Air Jordan 12 “French Blue” Gets Clean 2025 Update

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
the-air-jordan-5-og-grape-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Returns This April 8.0K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing Sneakers Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Gets New Release Details 14.5K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing Sneakers Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Receives Release Date 4.9K
Grape-Air-Jordan-5-2025-HQ7978-100-2 Sneakers New Photos Surface Of The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” 9.1K