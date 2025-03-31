The Air Jordan 5 OG "Grape" Returns This June After Delay

The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” colorway is making a long-awaited comeback this June. Originally released in 1990, this colorway broke the mold with its bold mix of white, purple, and emerald green. It wasn’t a Chicago Bulls colorway, but it quickly became a fan favorite thanks to its clean design and fresh energy. The “Grape” was one of the first non-team-oriented Jordans. That made it perfect for off-court wear while still honoring MJ’s legacy. The sneaker has since become a staple in Jordan Brand’s history, with retro releases and subtle tweaks over the years keeping it alive in sneaker culture.

This year’s pair stays true to the OG blueprint. The color blocking, materials, and details match the original from over three decades ago. While rumors initially suggested an April release, sneakerheads will now have to wait until June. The delay only builds anticipation for what many consider one of the best Air Jordan 5s ever made. In the photos above, we get a full look at this upcoming drop. From the icy blue outsole to the embroidered Nike Air on the heel, this pair brings the nostalgia in full force. If you’ve ever wanted to own this classic, summer 2025 is your shot.

This version of the Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” features a white leather upper with mesh netting on the sides. A vibrant mix of purple and teal colors accents the midsole, tongue, and branding. The outsole is icy blue. Nike Air branding on the heel adds a retro touch. The tongue is padded with a teal Jumpman. It’s a faithful nod to the original 1990 release.