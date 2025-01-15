Excitement Builds For The "Grape" Air Jordan 5 OG Return

The pair is celebrating it's 35 year anniversary.

The Air Jordan 5 OG "Grape" is gearing up for an eagerly awaited return in 2025, now accompanied by the first in-person photos. Staying true to its 1990 origins, this re-release captures the timeless appeal of the original design. A premium white leather upper offers a crisp and clean foundation. Further, vibrant purple and emerald accents bring bold pops of color to the midsole, tongue, and heel. The look is further elevated by translucent mesh side panels and a reflective tongue. These give the iconic "Grape" colorway its signature style.

From a performance perspective, the Air Jordan 5 OG continues to shine with its signature Air cushioning in the midsole, delivering exceptional comfort and support. A herringbone-patterned rubber outsole ensures reliable traction, whether on the court or the streets. Iconic details like the lace locks and the Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel add to the sneaker’s classic appeal. With its combination of nostalgic design and modern performance, this re-release bridges the gap between generations of sneaker enthusiasts. Finally, anticipation builds as fans prepare to welcome back this legendary silhouette in all its glory.

Read More: Kanye West Previews New Yeezy Sneaker On Instagram

"Grape" Air Jordan 5 OG

This upcoming release will feature an icy blue translucent sole. It's paired with a vibrant purple midsole accented by blue and white details. Also, the upper is crafted from premium white leather, complemented by a breathable white mesh panel for added comfort and style. Adding to its iconic appeal, the tongue is dressed in a bold purple shade, prominently featuring a blue Jumpman logo that contrasts beautifully. Further, the heel brings a nostalgic touch with the classic blue Nike Air logo, staying true to the original design. Overall, this highly anticipated release is a fitting tribute to one of the most beloved Air Jordan 5 colorways, making it a must-have for sneaker fans and collectors alike.