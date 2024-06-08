Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Coming Soon: First Images Revealed

Jordan is bringing back some old gems next year.

The Air Jordan 5 OG "Grape" is set for an exciting return in 2025. This re-release aims to closely resemble the original 1990 design, capturing its iconic essence. The sneaker features a premium white leather upper, maintaining a clean and classic look. Vibrant purple and emerald accents highlight the midsole, tongue, and heel, providing a bold contrast. The "Grape" colorway is celebrated for its unique and stylish palette. The translucent mesh side panels and reflective tongue add to its distinct appearance.

Performance remains top-notch with the Air Jordan 5 OG. The shoe includes the signature Air cushioning in the midsole, offering excellent comfort and support. The rubber outsole features a herringbone pattern for superior traction on and off the court. The lace locks and iconic Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel complete the design. This re-release of the Air Jordan 5 OG "Grape" not only brings back a beloved classic but also introduces it to a new generation of sneaker enthusiasts. As 2025 approaches, anticipation builds for this iconic sneaker's return. Keep an eye out for this legendary silhouette, blending heritage and modern appeal seamlessly.

"Grape" Air Jordan 5 OG

