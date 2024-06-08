Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Coming Soon: First Images Revealed

The Air Jordan 5 OG "Grape" is set for an exciting return in 2025. This re-release aims to closely resemble the original 1990 design, capturing its iconic essence. The sneaker features a premium white leather upper, maintaining a clean and classic look. Vibrant purple and emerald accents highlight the midsole, tongue, and heel, providing a bold contrast. The "Grape" colorway is celebrated for its unique and stylish palette. The translucent mesh side panels and reflective tongue add to its distinct appearance.
Performance remains top-notch with the Air Jordan 5 OG. The shoe includes the signature Air cushioning in the midsole, offering excellent comfort and support. The rubber outsole features a herringbone pattern for superior traction on and off the court. The lace locks and iconic Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel complete the design. This re-release of the Air Jordan 5 OG "Grape" not only brings back a beloved classic but also introduces it to a new generation of sneaker enthusiasts. As 2025 approaches, anticipation builds for this iconic sneaker's return. Keep an eye out for this legendary silhouette, blending heritage and modern appeal seamlessly.
"Grape" Air Jordan 5 OG
The sneakers feature an icy blue translucent sole with a purple midsole with blue and white accents. Also, the uppers are constructed from a white leather base with a white mesh panel. Further, the tongue is purple and has a blue Jumpman logo on it. The heel also features a blue Nike Air logo.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” is going to return at some point in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
