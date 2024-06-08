Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Coming Soon: First Images Revealed

BYBen Atkinson1023 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing
CHONGQING, CHINA - 2020/08/29: Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Jordan is bringing back some old gems next year.

The Air Jordan 5 OG "Grape" is set for an exciting return in 2025. This re-release aims to closely resemble the original 1990 design, capturing its iconic essence. The sneaker features a premium white leather upper, maintaining a clean and classic look. Vibrant purple and emerald accents highlight the midsole, tongue, and heel, providing a bold contrast. The "Grape" colorway is celebrated for its unique and stylish palette. The translucent mesh side panels and reflective tongue add to its distinct appearance.

Performance remains top-notch with the Air Jordan 5 OG. The shoe includes the signature Air cushioning in the midsole, offering excellent comfort and support. The rubber outsole features a herringbone pattern for superior traction on and off the court. The lace locks and iconic Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel complete the design. This re-release of the Air Jordan 5 OG "Grape" not only brings back a beloved classic but also introduces it to a new generation of sneaker enthusiasts. As 2025 approaches, anticipation builds for this iconic sneaker's return. Keep an eye out for this legendary silhouette, blending heritage and modern appeal seamlessly.

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 x HUF "Pear" Officially Unveiled

"Grape" Air Jordan 5 OG

The sneakers feature an icy blue translucent sole with a purple midsole with blue and white accents. Also, the uppers are constructed from a white leather base with a white mesh panel. Further, the tongue is purple and has a blue Jumpman logo on it. The heel also features a blue Nike Air logo.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” is going to return at some point in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 x HUF "Pink Pow" Surfaces Online: New Image

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seenSneakersAir Jordan 10 OG “Steel” Returning Next Year: First Look5.7K
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seenSneakersAir Jordan 4 OG “White Cement” Surfaces Online: New Images2.0K
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seenSneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG “Deep Royal Blue” Gets A First Look1242
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in ChongqingSneakersAir Jordan 11 Low “Bred” Slated For Next Summer: First Look934