Nike Air Max 1 x HUF "Pear" Officially Unveiled

Nike and HUF, the renowned skating and streetwear brand, are teaming up for an exciting collaboration. The Nike Air Max 1 "Pear" edition is set to capture attention with its striking design. This fresh colorway features a sleek grey base that perfectly highlights the vivid green accents. Crafted from premium grey materials, the upper offers both sophistication and versatility. Vibrant "Pear" highlights adorn the Nike Swoosh, eyelets, and Air Max branding, creating a bold contrast against the neutral backdrop.
With signature Air Max cushioning and vibrant green detailing, the midsole ensures both comfort and style. The outsole continues the cohesive green and grey theme while providing exceptional traction. This collaboration between Nike and HUF introduces a contemporary twist to the iconic Air Max 1 silhouette, blending streetwear aesthetics with athletic functionality seamlessly. Sneaker enthusiasts and HUF fans are eagerly anticipating this release. The Nike Air Max 1 "Pear" is more than just footwear; it's a statement of style. Stay tuned for its debut and seize the chance to elevate your collection with this vibrant pair.
"Pear" HUF x Nike Air Max 1
The sneaker showcases a grey and green rubber sole combined with a sleek light grey midsole. The upper is made from grey mesh, enhanced by grey overlays in two shades. A striking green Nike Swoosh decorates the sides, adding a vibrant touch. Black and green laces, along with Nike branding on the tongue and heels, complete the design.
Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Max 1 x HUF "Pear" will be released on June 15th via HUF and June 22nd via SNKRS. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
