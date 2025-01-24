New Photos Surface Of The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape”

The Air Jordan 5 OG "Grape" is set to make its highly anticipated return in 2025. Staying true to its 1990 roots, this re-release perfectly captures the timeless essence of the original design. A premium white leather upper provides a crisp and clean base, while bold accents light up the midsole, tongue, and heel. Translucent mesh side panels and a reflective tongue elevate the look, giving the iconic "Grape" colorway its unmistakable style. On the performance side, the Air Jordan 5 OG maintains its legacy with Air cushioning in the midsole, ensuring comfort and support for all-day wear.

The herringbone-patterned rubber outsole delivers reliable traction, making it as functional as it is stylish. Classic details like the lace locks and Jumpman logos on the tongue and heel further cement its legendary status. The new images showcase the sneaker’s nostalgic design paired with modern performance features, bridging the gap between past and present. As fans prepare for the return of this iconic silhouette, the buzz continues to grow. The Air Jordan 5 OG "Grape" re-release promises to bring back one of the most beloved colorways in Jordan Brand history, ready to inspire a new generation of sneaker enthusiasts.

"Grape" Air Jordan 5 OG

This upcoming release showcases an icy blue translucent sole, adding a fresh and modern touch to the classic design. It’s paired with a vibrant purple midsole accented by crisp blue and white details for a bold, eye-catching look. Also, the upper is crafted from white leather, with a white mesh panel that enhances style. The tongue stands out with its bold purple finish, featuring a blue Jumpman logo for striking contrast. Finally, the classic blue Nike Air logo adds a nostalgic element, staying true to the original design and amplifying its timeless appeal.