Air Jordan 4 RM Goes “Gorge Green”

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Gorge Green” brings bold colors to the remastered Jordan lineup. This updated design stays true to its roots while adding fresh details for a modern look. Perfect for the season, the “Gorge Green” colorway delivers a striking mix of black, green, and red accents. The upper features a combination of suede and leather in black, creating a sleek and premium feel. Rich green overlays highlight the cage, midsole, and heel tab, offering a bold contrast. The pops of red on the tongue logo and Nike Air branding on the heel add an extra layer of vibrancy.

Comfort remains a priority with the updated IsoPlate midsole and visible Air cushioning, ensuring support for all-day wear. The black outsole ties the look together, blending seamlessly with the upper. This colorway combines festive tones with a clean, wearable design. The Air Jordan 4 RM “Gorge Green” appeals to both collectors and casual wearers. The unique combination of materials and colors makes it a standout in any rotation. Whether you’re hitting the court or the streets, this pair promises style and performance. With its fresh updates and bold color scheme, the “Gorge Green” is a must-have for fans of the Jordan legacy.

These sneakers feature a black and green outsole paired with a black midsole, including a Nike Air unit for extra comfort. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from black leather, with black suede and green overlays. Further, more green accents are just above the midsole and heels. Black laces and a black tongue complete the simple color palette. The tongues showcase green Jordan Brand logos, while the heels display "Nike Air" branding in red.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Gorge Green” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

