Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Receives Release Date

BYBen Atkinson101 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing
CHONGQING, CHINA - 2020/08/29: Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The shoe is celebrating it's 35th anniversary next year.

The Air Jordan 5 OG "Grape" is poised for an exciting comeback in 2025, closely mirroring the iconic 1990 design. This re-release is designed to capture the essence of the original, featuring a premium white leather upper that maintains a clean and classic look. Vibrant purple and emerald accents are strategically placed on the midsole, tongue, and heel, creating a striking contrast. The "Grape" colorway is further enhanced by translucent mesh side panels and a reflective tongue.

Performance-wise, the Air Jordan 5 OG excels with its signature Air cushioning in the midsole, ensuring excellent comfort and support. The rubber outsole, equipped with a herringbone pattern, provides superior traction both on and off the court. Completing the design are the lace locks and the iconic Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel. This re-release not only revives a beloved classic but also introduces it to a new generation of sneaker enthusiasts. As 2025 approaches, excitement grows for the return of this legendary silhouette.

Read More: Unreleased Air Jordan 4 “Bamboo” Sample Unveiled

"Grape" Air Jordan 5 OG

In celebration of its 35th anniversary, the "Grape" Air Jordan 5 is slated for a return in Summer 2025, featuring OG form and packaging, according to @zsneakerheadz. Additionally, these sneakers will present an icy blue translucent sole paired with a purple midsole, which is adorned with blue and white accents. Furthermore, the uppers are constructed from a white leather base, complemented by a white mesh panel that enhances breathability. Moreover, the tongue stands out with its striking purple hue, showcasing a blue Jumpman logo. Finally, the heel is adorned with a blue Nike Air logo, faithfully reflecting the original design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” is going to return on April 19th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Aluminum” Receives Rumored Release Date

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
...