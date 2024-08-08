Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Receives Release Date

The Air Jordan 5 OG "Grape" is poised for an exciting comeback in 2025, closely mirroring the iconic 1990 design. This re-release is designed to capture the essence of the original, featuring a premium white leather upper that maintains a clean and classic look. Vibrant purple and emerald accents are strategically placed on the midsole, tongue, and heel, creating a striking contrast. The "Grape" colorway is further enhanced by translucent mesh side panels and a reflective tongue.
Performance-wise, the Air Jordan 5 OG excels with its signature Air cushioning in the midsole, ensuring excellent comfort and support. The rubber outsole, equipped with a herringbone pattern, provides superior traction both on and off the court. Completing the design are the lace locks and the iconic Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel. This re-release not only revives a beloved classic but also introduces it to a new generation of sneaker enthusiasts. As 2025 approaches, excitement grows for the return of this legendary silhouette.
"Grape" Air Jordan 5 OG
In celebration of its 35th anniversary, the "Grape" Air Jordan 5 is slated for a return in Summer 2025, featuring OG form and packaging, according to @zsneakerheadz. Additionally, these sneakers will present an icy blue translucent sole paired with a purple midsole, which is adorned with blue and white accents. Furthermore, the uppers are constructed from a white leather base, complemented by a white mesh panel that enhances breathability. Moreover, the tongue stands out with its striking purple hue, showcasing a blue Jumpman logo. Finally, the heel is adorned with a blue Nike Air logo, faithfully reflecting the original design.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 OG "Grape" is going to return on April 19th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.
