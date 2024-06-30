Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Gets New Release Details

An iconic sneaker and loved colorway are coming back.

The Air Jordan 5 OG "Grape" is set for an exciting return in 2025. This re-release aims to closely mirror the original 1990 design, capturing its iconic essence. The sneaker features a premium white leather upper, maintaining a clean and classic look. Vibrant purple and emerald accents highlight the midsole, tongue, and heel, providing a bold contrast. The "Grape" colorway is celebrated for its unique and stylish palette, while the translucent mesh side panels and reflective tongue add to its distinct appearance.

Performance remains exceptional with the Air Jordan 5 OG. The shoe includes the signature Air cushioning in the midsole, offering excellent comfort and support. The rubber outsole features a herringbone pattern for superior traction on and off the court. The lace locks and iconic Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel complete the design. This re-release of the Air Jordan 5 OG "Grape" not only revives a beloved classic but also introduces it to a new generation of sneaker enthusiasts. As 2025 approaches, anticipation builds for the return of this legendary silhouette, blending heritage and modern appeal seamlessly.

"Grape" Air Jordan 5 OG

In celebration of its 35th anniversary, the "Grape" Air Jordan 5 is set to return in Summer 2025, complete with OG form and packaging, reports @zsneakerheadz. Also, the sneakers boast an icy blue translucent sole paired with a purple midsole adorned with blue and white accents. Further, the uppers are crafted from a white leather base complemented by a white mesh panel for added breathability. The tongue is also a striking purple, featuring a blue Jumpman logo, while the heel showcases a blue Nike Air logo, staying true to the original design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 OG "Grape" is going to return at some point in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.