Cardi B Reveals If Stefon Diggs Sparked Her Viral Concert Rant

Over the weekend, Cardi B brought her "Little Miss Drama" tour to San Francisco's Chase Center. At one point in the show, she delivered a bold message to the crowd using lyrics from her song, "Principle."

“It’s called the principle. You can’t be out here playing with a b*tch like me. There’s n***a out here praying for a b*tch like me. You hear me?” she began. “You ain’t never had a bad b*tch like this, n***a. Never in your motherf*cking life! None of them b*tches ain’t f*cking with me!”

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to speculate about who exactly Cardi B's rant was directed at. Many suspected it was her ex-boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, with whom she shares one child. According to her, however, this isn't the case.

Why Did Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Break Up?

Yesterday (March 2), the femcee hopped on Twitter/X to set the record straight once and for all, claiming that her onstage rant was nothing out of the ordinary. “Dear blogs, when I perform a song I always introduce the song with a lil razzle dazzle," she explained. "Not everything is a shot or personal. I’m actually repeating lyrics from the songs…Relax."

Cardi's tweet arrived just a few days after Us Weekly reported that she and Stefon Diggs went their separate ways shortly before the Super Bowl. A source told the outlet that the couple had been having issues for a while leading up to the split, and that they'd separated in the past. “They are always so up and down,” the source said. “This isn’t the first time they have broken up.”

“Cardi is single and putting herself out there again. She feels free,” they added. “He betrayed her so many times. Her friends have been trying to show her that he is not right for her and that she deserved better.”