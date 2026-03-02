Cardi B Fires Back At Critics Of Her “Little Miss Drama" Tour

Cardi B fired back at critics who doubted whether she would be fully committed to the Little Miss Drama tour in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter). In doing so, she argued that the shows have been sold out and she's been performing for two hours each night without complaint.

“The fact of the matter is, so far every single show of mine has been sold out. Packed from top to bottom! They said I wasn’t gonna commit after I gave birth, they said I wasn’t gonna take it seriously, but I take it very seriously," she wrote. "I perform for two hours and don’t complain.. not only do I treat my shows like concerts, I treat them like parties and have a good time wit my people that why I get REAL reviews from REAL attendees whether that’s my fans, celebrities, or just people that wanna have a good time. Thank you!!”

Cardi began the tour back on February 11, with a show in Palm Desert, California. In the weeks since, she's performed in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, and more cities. The tour will conclude with back-to-back concerts in Atlanta in April.

Did Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Breakup?

In other news, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have reportedly broken up. Rumors of trouble in their relationship began circulating among fans at the Super Bowl, where Cardi made an appearance during Bad Bunny's Halftime Show. Afterward, she didn't stick around to support Diggs for the end of the game. When it ended, the two unfollowed one another on Instagram.

She seemingly referenced the drama during a recent concert, remarking on stage: "You can't be out here playing with a b**** like me. There's n***** out here praying for a b**** like me. I'm too sexy to be lonely and too grown to be played with n****. Who you playin' with mothaf****?! ... None of them b*****s f*****g with me."