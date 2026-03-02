Cardi B Fires Back At Critics Of Her “Little Miss Drama" Tour

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: (Exclusive Coverage) Cardi B performs onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at The Kia Forum on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Cardi B will be performing in New York City, Houston, Atlanta, and more cities in the coming months as part of her "Little Miss Drama" tour.

Cardi B fired back at critics who doubted whether she would be fully committed to the Little Miss Drama tour in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter). In doing so, she argued that the shows have been sold out and she's been performing for two hours each night without complaint.

“The fact of the matter is, so far every single show of mine has been sold out. Packed from top to bottom! They said I wasn’t gonna commit after I gave birth, they said I wasn’t gonna take it seriously, but I take it very seriously," she wrote. "I perform for two hours and don’t complain.. not only do I treat my shows like concerts, I treat them like parties and have a good time wit my people that why I get REAL reviews from REAL attendees whether that’s my fans, celebrities, or just people that wanna have a good time. Thank you!!”

Cardi began the tour back on February 11, with a show in Palm Desert, California. In the weeks since, she's performed in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, and more cities. The tour will conclude with back-to-back concerts in Atlanta in April.

Read More: Cardi B Disses Stefon Diggs During "Little Miss Drama" Concert

Did Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Breakup?

In other news, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have reportedly broken up. Rumors of trouble in their relationship began circulating among fans at the Super Bowl, where Cardi made an appearance during Bad Bunny's Halftime Show. Afterward, she didn't stick around to support Diggs for the end of the game. When it ended, the two unfollowed one another on Instagram.

She seemingly referenced the drama during a recent concert, remarking on stage: "You can't be out here playing with a b**** like me. There's n***** out here praying for a b**** like me. I'm too sexy to be lonely and too grown to be played with n****. Who you playin' with mothaf****?! ... None of them b*****s f*****g with me."

Taking to X after the clip went viral, Cardi issued a clarification. She wrote: "Dear blogs, when I perform a song I always introduce the song with a lil razzle dazzle. Not everything is a shot or personal. I’m actually repeating lyrics from the songs…Relax."

Read More: Cardi B Brings Out Her Daughter Kulture During "Little Miss Drama" Tour

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NFL: AFC Championship Game-New England Patriots at Denver Broncos Relationships Cardi B Disses Stefon Diggs During "Little Miss Drama" Concert
2025 ASCAP Rhythm &amp; Soul Awards Music Cardi B Reveals The Ridiculous Amount Of Money She Made In One Night Of Stripping
Cardi B "Am I The Drama" Meet And Greet Music Cardi B's Set List Emerges As "Little Miss Drama Tour" Begins
Cardi B Flaunts Little Miss Drama Tour Record Breaking Success Music Cardi B Flaunts "Little Miss Drama" Tour's Record- Breaking Success
Comments 0