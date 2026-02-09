Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Unfollow Each Other After The Patriots' Super Bowl Loss

BY Cole Blake
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Cardi B arrives for the half time show at the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Cardi B seemingly left after halftime as Stefon Diggs and the Patriots were getting blown out in the Super Bowl.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs appear to have unfollowed each other on social media after the Seattle Seahawks blew out the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Cardi has been publicly supporting Diggs, with whom she shares a child, throughout his team's playoff run.

Rumors about their relationship began to mount when Cardi left the stadium after making a cameo during the Halftime Show. She shared a video of herself singing to Bad Bunny from her car while Diggs was still competing. When the game concluded, fans all over social media noted that the two unfollowed one another on Instagram.

Cardi went public with her relationship with Diggs, last year, amid her divorce from Offset. In November, they welcomed their first child together. She's appeared at several Patriots games in support of Diggs in recent months.

Who Won The Super Bowl?

As for the Super Bowl itself, the Seahawks dominated the Patriots 29-13. Their impressive defense helped them keep control of the game throughout all four quarters, firmly shutting down Drake Maye until the game was out of reach.

Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III ended up winning Super Bowl MVP after recording 135 rushing yards. “If I would have told myself as a kid, I wouldn’t have guessed that I would be the one to win the MVP,” he told reporters after receiving the award. “So it’s a surreal moment.”

Bad Bunny served as the headliner for the Halftime Show, bringing out Lady Gaga for a performance of her song, “Die With a Smile." In addition to Cardi B, a number of other celebrities made appearances as well. Ricky Martin, Alix Earle, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, and more all popped up on stage. After performing several of his biggest tracks, Bunny ended the show with the message, "God bless America." He then listed off all of the nations in the Americas.

