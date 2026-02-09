Cardi B and Stefon Diggs appear to have unfollowed each other on social media after the Seattle Seahawks blew out the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Cardi has been publicly supporting Diggs, with whom she shares a child, throughout his team's playoff run.

Rumors about their relationship began to mount when Cardi left the stadium after making a cameo during the Halftime Show. She shared a video of herself singing to Bad Bunny from her car while Diggs was still competing. When the game concluded, fans all over social media noted that the two unfollowed one another on Instagram.

Cardi went public with her relationship with Diggs, last year, amid her divorce from Offset. In November, they welcomed their first child together. She's appeared at several Patriots games in support of Diggs in recent months.

Who Won The Super Bowl?

As for the Super Bowl itself, the Seahawks dominated the Patriots 29-13. Their impressive defense helped them keep control of the game throughout all four quarters, firmly shutting down Drake Maye until the game was out of reach.

Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III ended up winning Super Bowl MVP after recording 135 rushing yards. “If I would have told myself as a kid, I wouldn’t have guessed that I would be the one to win the MVP,” he told reporters after receiving the award. “So it’s a surreal moment.”