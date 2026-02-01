Cardi B Shuts Down Viral Rumor About Her Child With Stefon Diggs

Cardi B gave birth to her child with Stefon Diggs in November of last year, marking her fourth child after Kulture, Wave, and Blossom with her former partner Offset. Since then, fans have speculated a lot about the baby boy and about Cardi and Diggs' relationship, rumors that she doesn't tend to pay much attention to. But we got a rare Twitter clap-back earlier this week that left fans buzzing.

It stems from a comment that Stefon left under the Bronx femcee's Instagram post showing off her gray outfit. This was the outfit of choice for Cardi B cheering on Stefon Diggs' championship berth, as his NFL team (the New England Patriots) beat the Denver Broncos earlier this week to advance to the Super Bowl next Sunday (February 8).

"Damn I love you... and you in my favorite color," he wrote. This fueled and created a lot of fan speculation that their baby boy's name has something to do with the color gray. TiffTaff peddled one specific theory on Twitter. "Touchdown’s name is Grayson." For those unaware, the couple has often referred to their son as "touchdown" as a term of endearment, and hasn't officially revealed his name.

"It's not," Cardi B replied to this post. As such, it seems like they won't be confirming the little one's name anytime soon.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs' Relationship

However, they could wait until Stefon Diggs plays in the Super Bowl next week, whether or not he wins or loses. Maybe it would be a warm detail to join a lot of celebration, whether for a victory or for having the shot at the championship again. But we'll see how the New England Patriots fare against the Seattle Seahawks.

This follows a lot of other speculation about the parents. For example, Stefon Diggs has multiple legal battles to address, such as a dropped paternity lawsuit and active assault charges against him. He has denied wrongdoing in these situations.

On the other hand, Cardi B was recently mistaken for her rival. Laura Ingraham thought she was Nicki Minaj while anchoring on Fox News and speaking on Nicki's political turn to the MAGA world. She corrected her mistake quickly, but it still drew a lot of backlash.