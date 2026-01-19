Cardi B Taunts The Texans After Stefon Diggs' Latest Win With The Patriots

BY Cole Blake
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Stefon Diggs finished the game with four receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown as the Patriots advanced to the AFC Championship.

Cardi B was elated after Stefon Diggs and the New England Patriots defeated the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday afternoon. She celebrated her boyfriend's victory in several posts on social media afterward.

In one clip caught by No Jumper, Cardi begins by yelling, "TD Jakes. Let's go right now. I'm not f*cking playing. What's up? Walk them down in the name of Jesus."

In another post on X (formerly Twitter), Cardi called out Mina Kimes, Ryan Clark, Hannah Storm, Dan Orlovsky, and Marcus Spears, who each picked the Texans to win the game. "THEY DIDN’T BELIEVE IN US !!! I LIKE US!!!!! WE ALL WE GOT!!!!! WE ALL WE NEED !!!!" she captioned a video of herself. "What are y'all talking about? Nothing!" she adds in the clip.

Diggs ended up playing a key role in the Patriots' win, bringing in a contested touchdown catch in the second quarter. He finished the game with four receptions for 40 yards to go along with that score.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs' Relationship

Cardi B kicked off her relationship with Stefon Diggs after she split from her estranged husband, Offset, back in 2024. The two confirmed their relationship last year and announced they were expecting their first child together. Cardi welcomed that child in November.

This isn't the first time Cardi has voiced her support for the Patriots during the playoffs. Last week, she celebrated their win over the Los Angeles Chargers as well. "That's what I'm talking about. Take them to Tulum," Cardi exclaimed in one video post. "They wanna go to Tulum, tonight on Delta. Put them on Delta."

Following the Patriots' win over the Texans, they'll be facing the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship, next weekend. The winner of that game will advance to the Super Bowl, where they'll take on either the Los Angeles Rams or Seattle Seahawks.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
