Cardi B was elated after Stefon Diggs and the New England Patriots defeated the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday afternoon. She celebrated her boyfriend's victory in several posts on social media afterward.

In one clip caught by No Jumper, Cardi begins by yelling, "TD Jakes. Let's go right now. I'm not f*cking playing. What's up? Walk them down in the name of Jesus."

In another post on X (formerly Twitter), Cardi called out Mina Kimes, Ryan Clark, Hannah Storm, Dan Orlovsky, and Marcus Spears, who each picked the Texans to win the game. "THEY DIDN’T BELIEVE IN US !!! I LIKE US!!!!! WE ALL WE GOT!!!!! WE ALL WE NEED !!!!" she captioned a video of herself. "What are y'all talking about? Nothing!" she adds in the clip.

Diggs ended up playing a key role in the Patriots' win, bringing in a contested touchdown catch in the second quarter. He finished the game with four receptions for 40 yards to go along with that score.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs' Relationship

Cardi B kicked off her relationship with Stefon Diggs after she split from her estranged husband, Offset, back in 2024. The two confirmed their relationship last year and announced they were expecting their first child together. Cardi welcomed that child in November.

This isn't the first time Cardi has voiced her support for the Patriots during the playoffs. Last week, she celebrated their win over the Los Angeles Chargers as well. "That's what I'm talking about. Take them to Tulum," Cardi exclaimed in one video post. "They wanna go to Tulum, tonight on Delta. Put them on Delta."