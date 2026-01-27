Fans Scream "F*ck Offset" At Cardi B & Stefon Diggs

Fans yelled "F*ck Offset" at Cardi B and Stefon Diggs as they celebrated the New England Patriots' win over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship on Sunday. In one video clip from the post-game celebrations, Cardi appears to put her fist in the air after a fan calls out her estranged husband.

Fans had mixed reactions to the antics when No Jumper posted the video on Instagram. "They so corny for that. Them folks happy and wasn’t even thinking bout cuzz," one user wrote. Another added: "I love the patriots that being said I’ve NEVER been more disgusted in my life with our organization."

Prior to dating Diggs, Cardi was in a relationship with Offset from 2017 through 2023. They share three children from their marriage. Cardi and Diggs welcomed their first child together back in November.

Who Is Playing In The Super Bowl?

With their win over the Denver Broncos, the New England Patriots advanced to Super Bowl LX, for which they will take on the Seattle Seahawks. In the NFC Championship, the Seahawks outlasted the Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots and Seahawks previously faced off in Super Bowl XLIX, in which the Pats won 28-24 after Malcolm Butler famously picked off Russell Wilson at the goal line to end the game.

Even if the Patriots win the Super Bowl, there won't be much time to celebrate for Diggs. Within days of the game, he'll be appearing in court for his arraignment over a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of assault. The case stems from his former private chef telling police that he allegedly attacked her during an argument over her financial compensation. He has denied the allegation.

Cardi previously came to his defense in the situation with a since-deleted post on X. "Not once has that woman said anything to me about being touched.. NOT ONCE!!," she wrote after the news broke, as caught by TMZ.