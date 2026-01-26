Finesse2Tymes Laughs Off Offset Wanting To Fight Him

BY Cole Blake
Broccoli City Festival Day 1
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Finesse2tymes performs live onstage during Broccoli City Festival Day 1 at RFK Stadium on July 15, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Finesse2Tymes has been trading shots on social media with Offset since the Migos rapper took issue with his comments on Cardi B.

Finesse2Tymes has responded to DJ Akademiks' claim that Offset reached out to him during a recent Brand Risk event and demanded to know the rapper's location. The alleged move came as the two had been trading shots on social media.

"You don't wanna do sh*t b*tch ass n***a," Finesse2Tymes said to Offset in a new video online. "Talking about, 'Where he at?' Acting tough." Akademiks had said that he warned the Migos rapper to stay away because of how many police officers were present.

When Akademiks shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions. "Finesse2Tymes talk a good game but the way he built u can tell he have no squabble," one user wrote. Another added: "Y'all forget offset jumped from stage into a crowd on some dragon ball z sh*t."

Why Are Finesse2tymes & Offset Beefing?

The drama began when Finesse2tymes weighed in on Cardi B's relationship with her new boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. He referred to the New England Patriots star as "that n***a that hit Offset's b*tch." Afterward, Offset, who is still in the midst of divorce proceedings with Cardi, blasted him on social media. "B*tch a** n***a don't say my name," he remarked. Finesse2tymes replied by telling Offset he should be "mad at the football player" instead of him.

More recently, Finesse2tymes threatened to fight Offset during a livestream with DJ Akademiks. "I'll punch the f**k out of Offset," he said, earlier this month. "I'll punch the f**k out of Offset to the floor. I been waiting to catch him at a casino. I'ma beat him off the machine. I'm a beat him off the craps table, I'ma beat him off the motherf***ing blackjack table. He did too much, so now you got to see me, so I'm kind of waiting. [...] [He sent me] some gangster s**t [in a message exchange], some tough s**t that you can't come back from, like how [Adam22] feel."

