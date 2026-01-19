Finesse2Tymes Goes Off On Young Thug And Threatens To Fight Offset

BY Cole Blake
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - November 19, 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: Finesse2Tymes visits SiriusXM Studios on November 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
Finesse2Tymes took issue with Young Thug and Gunna's relationship, while threatening to fight Offset in two videos online.

Finesse2Tymes targeted both Young Thug and Offset in recent rants on social media that are circulating online. He referenced Thug while complaining about hypocritical rappers who take issue with snitching, despite hanging out with people who cooperate with authorities.

"Young Thug and them knew Gunna was the police and still hung with him. I'm sick of you n****s talking about snitches and y'all be right there next to them," he said. "Y'all be throwing me off with that sh*t. You street n****s, you gangstas, y'all be quick to holler a n***a the police and be sitting right next to the police. Your partner be the police the whole time and you be knowing."

Finesse2Tymes' Other Beefs

In another video circulating online, Finesse2Tymes addresses Offset and says he wants to fight the Migos rapper. "I been in Atlanta. I'll whoop Offset, Onset, Out the Set, whoever," he remarks. "F*ck you talking about, n***a. And guess what, quit trying to set up a fight with me. I ain't no motherf*cking Triple H. Quit trying to set up a wrestling fight like I'm The Rock. I ain't Stone Cold Steve Austin... I fight for respect. I don't fight for money."

Fans have been having mixed reactions to the antics. "It’s getting boring now.. it’s to much of this everyday," one user commented when DJ Akademiks posted the Young Thug rant on Instagram. Another added: "I'm so tired of seeing dis dude on my feed." In response to The Neighborhood Talk sharing the Offset warning, one more countered: "When I don’t see dude on my page I go type his name in just in case I missed sumtin."

Young Thug and Offset are far from the only celebrities that Finesse2tymes has been beefing with as of late. He's also made headlines for going after Moneybagg Yo, his ex, Ari Fletcher, G Herbo, and more.

