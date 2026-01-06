Ari Fletcher Fires Back After Finesse2tymes Disses Her Appearance

BY Caroline Fisher
Finesse2tymes recently compared Ari Fletcher to one of his girlfriends, FNG Shugga, amid his feud with G Herbo.

Recently, Finesse2tymes hopped online to go off on G Herbo for laughing at him in an Instagram comment. He even dragged his ex Ari Fletcher into the drama during a livestream, insisting that his girlfriend FNG Shugga is better looking than her.

"G Herbo, I seen you laughing under the post, grown baby-looking a** n***a," he said at the time. "That sh*t wasn't funny, n***a. [...] I guess you're mad because [FNG Shugga] look better than Ari [Fletcher]." 

"Man, Ari eye is close as hell together,” he added. “She been in the game longer than Shugg, though — money-wise… but we getting there, we getting there. But look-wise? Body? C’mon, mane. C’mon, bruh."

Earlier this week, Fletcher took to Twitter/X with a message to her followers. “B*tches couldn’t keep up if I pressed the brakes and pulled over for a nap,” she declared.

FNG Shugga appears to believe this was a shot at her. She fired back on her Instagram Story, simply writing, "Let's see Thomas."

Why Is Ari Fletcher Beefing With FNG Shugga?

In response, Fletcher rushed to The Shade Room's comments section to set the record straight. According to her, she doesn't know Shugga or Finesse2tymes and has no interest in engaging with them.

“Please do not attach anything I do or say to whoever those people are," she wrote. "I do not know them or know what they doing on these platforms. I don’t go this low. Please don’t ever play with my name attaching me to those things."

Shugga proceeded to claim that the two of them saw each other in Los Angeles, and that she left Fletcher feeling "intimidated." She also accused Fletcher of blocking both her and Finesse2tymes, indicating that she does know who they are.

As for the rapper himself, he insulted Fletcher yet again on his own Instagram Story amid all of this. “Ahh vanilla moon pie face ahh h* don’t call me no thing I ain’t no dr seuss character dvd face ahh h*," he said.

