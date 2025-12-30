Finesse2tymes is one rapper who never hesitates to speak his mind online, and this week has been no exception. During a recent interview with Say Cheese!, for example, the 33-year-old claimed that he smokes roughly an ounce of weed per day.

According to him, this means a whopping 20 blunts, each packed with an impressive 7 grams of weed. Obviously, his math was pretty far off, sparking reactions from several social media users and peers. This includes G Herbo, who chimed in with a laughing emoji and elicited a bold response from the Memphis MC.

In a clip shared by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, he makes it clear that he didn't appreciate the comment and takes a swipe at one of the artist's exes.

Finesse2tymes & G Herbo Beef

"G Herbo, I seen you laughing under the post, grown baby-looking a** n***a," he said. "That sh*t wasn't funny, n***a. [...] I guess you're mad because [FNG Shugga] look better than Ari [Fletcher]." At the time of writing, neither G Herbo nor the mother of his first child has addressed Finesse2tymes' latest diss.

They're not the only ones he's had issues with lately, either. Last month, he also got into it with Offset after weighing in on Cardi B's new relationship. This didn't sit right with the former Migos member, who promptly told him to keep his name out of his mouth.

“Don’t get mad at me," Finesse fired back. "Get mad at the football player." Offset proceeded to share a series of fiery posts on his Instagram Story, indicating that he wasn't about to let the disrespect slide.