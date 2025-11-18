Recently, Finesse2tymes hopped online with some comments about Stefon Diggs, who's currently in a relationship with Cardi B. He referred to the athlete as "that n***a that hit Offset's b*tch," per Akademiks, and claimed that he wouldn't want him anywhere near his girlfriend. This clearly didn't sit right with the former Migos member. He took to Instagram to respond, and didn't hold back in the slightest. "B*tch a** n***a don't say my name," he demanded, prompting Finesse2tymes to fire back.

In a video shared on Instagram, he insisted that Offset is mad at the wrong person, and that his anger should actually be directed at Diggs. “Don’t get mad at me," he said. "Get mad at the football player." From there, he also unleashed on Offset with a slew of insults, calling him a "b*tch," clowning him over his breakup, and more.

Not long after Finesse2tymes shared the post, Offset took to his Instagram Story with a series of his own jabs. "All yal n****s think it's sweet til n****s spank you then don't. Call police," he began. "Keep [naming] me stand on it too all you p*****s."

Offset & Finesse2tymes Beef

Offset did not stop there, however. "What I loook like beefing with a BBL," he continued. "Ain't finessed sh*t but a bbl sweet as n***a get in the gym lol." He went on to share a photo of Finesse2tymes, calling him a "bad body d**e."

This isn't the only drama Offset is currently involved in, either. Over the weekend, a fake social media post surfaced online, in which he appeared to claim Cardi and Diggs' baby. His rep addressed the fake post in a statement shared yesterday (November 17).