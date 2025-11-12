Offset Brushes Off Disappointing “Haunted By Fame” Debut

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 28: Rapper Offset attends Offset Visits The Ferrari And BT Show On 96.1 The Beat on August 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Offset's new project "Haunted By Fame" didn't chart on this week's Billboard Hot 100, and sold less than 8K units.

Late last month, Offset dropped his latest project, HAUNTED BY FAME. The album features NBA YoungBoy, Lil Dump, and NoCap. It also arrived just a few weeks after the release of his third studio album, Kiari. Unfortunately, it's making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Yesterday, it was reported that it didn't chart on this week's Billboard Hot 100, and that it sold less than 8K units.

Obviously, this marks a steep decline in commercial performance when compared to his other projects. According to him, however, that doesn't really matter all that much. Amid chatter surrounding his LP's disappointing debut, he took to social media to clear things up.

"Mixtape to get out my deal lol," he wrote simply, as captured by Complex Music. Clearly, Offset isn't letting the numbers get him down, despite whatever haters have to say.

Offset Lawsuit

Numbers aren't all he's up against these days though, as he's also currently in the middle of a messy divorce from Cardi B. Last week, it was reported that he allegedly turned down a $10 million settlement offer she made him, and that he "wants his cut" of her brand.

It didn't take long for Offset to set the record straight. In an Instagram comment, he clarified that this was nothing but a rumor with zero truth to it. "False rumors all of it," he declared. "Stop running a hate campaign nun of this is true or the first s**t that was about this was true."

Offset also has some legal drama on his hands. Security guard Jim Sanchez filed a lawsuit against him earlier this month over an incident that allegedly occurred at the MedMen LAX marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles. Sanchez alleges that he was punched by the former Migos member and attacked by his crew. He accuses him of assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He's seeking punitive, general, and special damages that add up to over $25,000. Offset denies the allegations.

