It's only been a few days since Cardi B gave birth to her fourth child, but already, there's some serious drama surrounding his arrival. Over the weekend, for example, an alleged screenshot from her ex Offset's Instagram Story began making its rounds online. "My kid lol," the post seemingly read. This led to speculation that he could be the child's father, and not Cardi's current partner, Stefon Diggs.

In response, the femcee took to X to allege harassment. "Y’all be thinking it’s so funny and it’s not," she wrote. "It’s been over a year and I’m still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger. It's all fun and games until it's too late."

"MF’ers do anything for attention and it could get real nasty with just one upload," she continued. LEAVE ME TF ALONE." It didn't take the former Migos member to set the record straight, however.

Cardi B & Offset

In a statement released by a spokesperson for Offset, they clarified that the aforementioned post was doctored. "Any statements attributed to Offset circulating on social media are completely fabricated. Cardi responded to misinformation, and the situation escalated unnecessarily," the statement begins, per TMZ. "Offset has remained supportive of Cardi and genuinely wishes her nothing but the best."

For now, whoever is responsible for the doctored post remains a mystery.

This isn't the first time in recent weeks that Offset has had to shut down rumors, either. Earlier this month, it was also reported that he allegedly turned down a $10 million divorce settlement offer from Cardi. According to him, this isn't the case.

"False rumors all of it," he wrote in an Instagram comment. "Stop running a hate campaign nun of this is true or the first s**t that was about this was true."