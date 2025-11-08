Offset Denies Reports About Rejecting Cardi B's Divorce Settlement Offer

For years now, Cardi B and Offset have both had to deal with narratives against them concerning their tumultuous divorce process. Sadly, it seems like things aren't getting any easier, as unconfirmed reports and speculative conclusions continue to paint them as bad actors.

Specifically, this case concerns the former Migo, as we previously covered reports that he allegedly rejected Cardi's divorce settlement offer for $10 million. However, when he saw coverage of this from The Uncuttt on Instagram this week, he took to their comments section to put his foot down and dispel these rumors.

"False rumors all of it," the Haunted By Fame MC wrote in the comments section of the post below. "Stop running a hate campaign nun of this is true or the first s**t that was about this was true." For those unaware, the report claimed that 'Set sought half of the couple's combined assets, claiming that he "built" the Bronx femcee. Speculative reports also suggested that her team would provide financial documentation to prove her independent earnings. Of course, take all of this with a massive grain of salt.

Cardi B And Offset Divorce

We will see if Cardi B and Offset's divorce process gets more specific updates moving forward. For now, their in-court proceedings remain private and unbeknownst to the public eye, save for these gossip reports and alleged developments.

Previous disputes included claims that he held her "hostage" by demanding more money and that she is trying to squeeze out as much cash as possible. At the end of the day, these rumors pale in comparison to the shade the former couple throws at each other online.

As such, we probably won't get a better idea of how this divorce process is actually going until we have more official conclusions and decisions to consider from the court. Until then, the battlefield remains on the Internet for the most part.

Elsewhere, both Cardi B and Offset are trying to move on with new music, new relationships, and the best they can do as coparents when it comes to amicability. But their long history continues to close the curtains.