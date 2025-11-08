Offset Denies Reports About Rejecting Cardi B's Divorce Settlement Offer

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 204 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Offset Denies Rejecting Cardi B Divorce Settlement Hip Hop News
Musical artist Offset prepares to perform for Fox Network's Big Noon Kickoff Show before the Wisconsin v. Alabama collegiate football game at Kohl's Center in Madison, Wis. on Saturday, September 14, 2024. © Gabi Broekema/USA TODAY NETWORK- Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Offset accused a social media page of running a "hate campaign" against him amid a publicly turbulent divorce from Cardi B.

For years now, Cardi B and Offset have both had to deal with narratives against them concerning their tumultuous divorce process. Sadly, it seems like things aren't getting any easier, as unconfirmed reports and speculative conclusions continue to paint them as bad actors.

Specifically, this case concerns the former Migo, as we previously covered reports that he allegedly rejected Cardi's divorce settlement offer for $10 million. However, when he saw coverage of this from The Uncuttt on Instagram this week, he took to their comments section to put his foot down and dispel these rumors.

"False rumors all of it," the Haunted By Fame MC wrote in the comments section of the post below. "Stop running a hate campaign nun of this is true or the first s**t that was about this was true." For those unaware, the report claimed that 'Set sought half of the couple's combined assets, claiming that he "built" the Bronx femcee. Speculative reports also suggested that her team would provide financial documentation to prove her independent earnings. Of course, take all of this with a massive grain of salt.

Read More: Stefon Diggs' Friendship With Offset's Alleged Side Chick Causes Fan Debate

Cardi B And Offset Divorce

We will see if Cardi B and Offset's divorce process gets more specific updates moving forward. For now, their in-court proceedings remain private and unbeknownst to the public eye, save for these gossip reports and alleged developments.

Previous disputes included claims that he held her "hostage" by demanding more money and that she is trying to squeeze out as much cash as possible. At the end of the day, these rumors pale in comparison to the shade the former couple throws at each other online.

As such, we probably won't get a better idea of how this divorce process is actually going until we have more official conclusions and decisions to consider from the court. Until then, the battlefield remains on the Internet for the most part.

Elsewhere, both Cardi B and Offset are trying to move on with new music, new relationships, and the best they can do as coparents when it comes to amicability. But their long history continues to close the curtains.

Read More: Offset Expertly Shuts Down Haters Amid Messy Cardi B Divorce

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 79.9K
Cardi B Stefon Diggs Instagram Official Hip Hop News Sports Cardi B's Famous Friends Cheer Her On After Making Stefon Diggs Romance Instagram-Official 4.6K
Offset Rejects Cardi B 10 Million Divorce Settlement Hip Hop News Gossip Offset Allegedly Rejects Cardi B's $10 Million Divorce Settlement Offer 2.6K
Offset Joint Custody Asset Split Cardi B Divorce Hip Hop News Relationships Offset Files For Joint Custody And 50/50 Asset Split In Tumultuous Cardi B Divorce 3.1K
Comments 0