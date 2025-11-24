Offset reportedly hasn't been trying to recruit Instagram model Jordyn Gorr to sabotage Stefon Diggs, despite her claims to the contrary. A source close to the rapper told TMZ on Monday that her story isn't true. “This girl has an ongoing beef with Set and is now looking to blow this up into something it's not. Their feud has no connection to Diggs," they told the outlet.

The drama began with Gorr sharing a screenshot of alleged messages from Offset in which he was trying to get in contact with her. In the caption, she wrote: "@offsetyrn keep violating me but stay in my phone asking me to help set up steffon [laughing emojis]. Pleaseee!!! Super tender."

This isn’t the first time Offset has found himself wrapped up in drama involving Cardi B and Stefon Diggs. Earlier this month, a fake image began circulating online, purportedly showing Offset claiming to be the father of their newborn child. A spokesperson for the rapper shut this down in a statement provided to TMZ. "Any statements attributed to Offset circulating on social media are completely fabricated. Cardi responded to misinformation, and the situation escalated unnecessarily," the statement read. "Offset has remained supportive of Cardi and genuinely wishes her nothing but the best."

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs' Relationship

Cardi B first confirmed that she had given birth to her and Diggs' first child, earlier this month. "My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons," she wrote in a post on Instagram. "My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."

A few days later, Cardi shared her first picture of the newborn. It showed her holding the baby, who was wrapped in a New England Patriots blanket.