Offset Source Shuts Down IG Model's Claim About Sabotaging Stefon Diggs

BY Cole Blake 137 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 21: Rapper Offset performs onstage during 2025 Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
The Instagram model had claimed that Offset was trying to get her to set up Cardi B's new boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.

Offset reportedly hasn't been trying to recruit Instagram model Jordyn Gorr to sabotage Stefon Diggs, despite her claims to the contrary. A source close to the rapper told TMZ on Monday that her story isn't true. “This girl has an ongoing beef with Set and is now looking to blow this up into something it's not. Their feud has no connection to Diggs," they told the outlet.

The drama began with Gorr sharing a screenshot of alleged messages from Offset in which he was trying to get in contact with her. In the caption, she wrote: "@offsetyrn keep violating me but stay in my phone asking me to help set up steffon [laughing emojis]. Pleaseee!!! Super tender."

This isn’t the first time Offset has found himself wrapped up in drama involving Cardi B and Stefon Diggs. Earlier this month, a fake image began circulating online, purportedly showing Offset claiming to be the father of their newborn child. A spokesperson for the rapper shut this down in a statement provided to TMZ. "Any statements attributed to Offset circulating on social media are completely fabricated. Cardi responded to misinformation, and the situation escalated unnecessarily," the statement read. "Offset has remained supportive of Cardi and genuinely wishes her nothing but the best."

Read More: IG Model Alleges Offset Is Trying To Set Up Cardi B's New Boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs' Relationship

Cardi B first confirmed that she had given birth to her and Diggs' first child, earlier this month. "My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons," she wrote in a post on Instagram. "My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."

A few days later, Cardi shared her first picture of the newborn. It showed her holding the baby, who was wrapped in a New England Patriots blanket.

Read More: Cardi B Drops Adorable First Photos Of Her Newborn With Stefon Diggs

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Nouveau Bar &amp; Grill Winter Wonderland Experience Holiday Toy Drive With Offset Relationships IG Model Alleges Offset Is Trying To Set Up Cardi B's New Boyfriend Stefon Diggs 2.9K
Cardi B Photos Newborn Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Drops Adorable First Photos Of Her Newborn With Stefon Diggs 1.6K
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Music Cardi B Officially Welcomes Baby Boy With NFL Star Stefon Diggs 2.6K
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Pop Culture Offset Deactivates Social Media After Crashing Out Over Stefon Diggs & Cardi B 7.7K
Comments 0