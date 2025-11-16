Cardi B Alleges Harassment After Offset Deletes Post About Her Child's Paternity

Cardi B and Offset's divorce is still playing out in a very ugly way, especially now that she and her new boyfriend Stefon Diggs recently welcomed a baby boy. According to Complex, reports about the little one's legal status allegedly resulted in an Instagram Story response from the former Migo.

For those unaware, social media recently buzzed with speculation that the Georgia rapper could be the legal father of the Bronx femcee's son with the NFL player. That's due to Georgia state law, which stipulates that a woman's husband presumably serves as the woman's child's legal father regardless of biological paternity.

"My kid lol," Offset allegedly wrote in a very quickly deleted Instagram Story post. Since he and Cardi's divorce process is ongoing, they are still legally married.

However, the new couple can formally challenge this Georgia state law's assumption in court. Stefon can file for legitimation. Until then, the AM I THE DRAMA? star is the only one who can make legal decisions for her newborn. Take all of this with a massive grain of salt, both 'Set's alleged response and presumptions about this law's application.

Cardi B Twitter

After all this went down, it's clear that Cardi B is not happy with Offset. Her since-deleted Twitter messages this weekend, plus a Spaces rant, don't directly mention him. Still, it's hard to ignore the context, and the scathing messages seem to line up.

"Y’all be thinking it’s so funny and it’s not…" the mother of four wrote on the social media platform. "t’s been over a year and I’m still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger. It's all fun and games until it's too late." "MF’ers do anything for attention and it could get real nasty with just one upload… LEAVE ME TF ALONE."

Cardi B Offset Divorce

As Cardi B is moving on with motherhood, we will see if this leads to the Offset divorce's finalization. With this new angle in mind, it could pose interesting ramifications for their split. But then again, a lot of this is based on fan speculation and other unclear presumptions.