deleted post

- TV50 Cent Deletes Instagram Post About Exposing TV IndustryReportedly, 50 posted on Instagram that the "TV is going to go black" if he's allowed to speak on his experiences in the industry.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDiddy Allegedly Posts And Deletes Mysterious Diss Towards An Unnamed ArtistMany believed that the message was aimed at Burna Boy, but Diddy himself said that he did not even post his message at all.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramChloe Bailey’s Thirst Trap “Thank You” Video Deleted After Viewers Reacted PoorlyThe “Have Mercy” singer threw on some lingerie to thank her 4 million Instagram followers.By Hayley Hynes
- GramRita Ora Deletes & Reposts Sexy Gym Selfie After Photoshop FailThe British pop star may be slightly embarrassed. By Madusa S.
- AnticsChris Brown Accused Of Disrespecting Baby MamaChris Brown shared a crude meme about getting checked for sexually-transmitted diseases, which some are reading as disrespectful to Ammika Harris.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsNicki Minaj Criticizes Democratic NomineesNicki Minaj has since deleted her commentary of the Democratic Debate, where Elizabeth Warren launched a vicious attack on Mike Bloomberg.By Alex Zidel
- GossipAri Fletcher Deletes Post Related To Moneybagg Yo Wig-Snatching IncidentAri Fletcher doesn't think she's in a toxic relationship.By Alex Zidel
- GramLori Harvey Deletes Eye-Popping G-String Photo From InstagramLori Harvey is on everybody's wishlist after this shot.By Alex Zidel
- GramJason Derulo On Instagram Removing His Swimsuit Shot: "I Can't Help My Size"Derulo is indignant about this discrimination. By Noah C
- EntertainmentSelena Gomez Mysteriously Wipes Page Of Justin Bieber PhotosAll may not be well between the former lovers.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Posts & Deletes Arrest Warrant ReactionOffset reportedly referred to himself as a target after his incident at Target.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Exposes Young Buck For Alleged "Relationship With A Tranny"50 Cent posted a video where Young Buck seemingly admits to being in a relationship with a transgender woman.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRich The Kid Claims He's The "Hottest Rapper Out Of New York""The World Is Yours 2" is out tomorrow.By Alex Zidel
- NewsR. Kelly Deletes "King Of R&B" Tour Announcement Following Sex Scandal OutrageThe entertainer might have canceled himself.By Zaynab
- MusicLori Harvey Rumored To Have Dumped Trey Songz For Diddy's SonShe did, in fact, delete Trey's picture from her socials.By Zaynab