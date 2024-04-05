Xscape Posts & Deletes Trademark Message, Kandi Responds

Xscape recently confused their fanbase with a post addressing that they still have the right to use their trademarked name despite not all of the group members being active. Moreover, Kandi responded to coverage of this under The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram page by clarifying that she deleted it because they wanted to make it a collaborative post between her, Tiny, and Tamika Scott instead, which they did shortly after. "I only deleted because they want to do a collaboration post. It’s going back up. Don’t worry," she wrote on the social media platform's comments section under the page's post.

"A co-owner of a trademark is unable to maintain an infringement action against another co-owner of the same trademark," the post concerning Xscape reads. "Each co-owner has the right to exercise its trademark rights, including granting licenses to third parties (i.e. Live Nation and Monami Entertainment). 'A valid license of one co-owner of a trademark cannot be liable to another co-owner for infringement.'" For those unaware, a trademark dispute exists because LaTocha Scott is no longer in the group, and there's a debacle over whether or not they can tour using the "Xscape" moniker amid her alleged attempts to block them from doing so.

Xscape Members Post About Trademark Dispute & Upcoming Tour

"Xscape [crown emoji] SWV The Queens Of R&B Tour Is Definitely Still On!!" Kandi captioned the post. "Get Your Tickets Now And Come Kick It With Us! We Love Our Fans! We Can’t Wait To See You There [heart emojis]." Furthermore, this opened up a lot of discussion over the R&B group's current situation, with some blasting LaTocha for her supposed efforts or defending her as an integral part of the group. Nevertheless, it seems like they will still be able to proceed as planned, barring any other legal obstacles along the way.

Meanwhile, what do you think about this trademark dispute and how it's affected the group members' careers, whether individually or collectively? Are you excited to see them and SWV come together once again for this summer tour? Whatever the case may be, let us know your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Xscape.

