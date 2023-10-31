Kandi Burruss Reacts To Keith Lee’s Review Of Old Lady Gang

Kandi Burruss is reality TV royalty at this point. Furthermore, she is the owner of the Old Lady Gang restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia. Overall, this is a spot known for making amazing food. However, the restaurant has recently come under fire due to a review by TikTok star Keith Lee. The former MMA star-turned food reviewer went to Old Lady Gang and didn't get any food. It was a review that many fans were waiting for, especially with Lee reviewing a ton of spots in the Atlanta area.

As Keith Lee explains, he was told that the restaurant was not doing any takeout. Subsequently, he decided to have his wife go in and see if he could get a table. He was eventually told it would be a long wait. However, once he went into the building, they offered him a seat right away. He did not like the special treatment and decided to leave. It was an experience that others have had at the restaurant, and it is why Lee's review resonated with people. Now, Kandi Burruss is giving her side of the story.

Kandi Burruss Gives Her Side

In the clip above, she revealed that she doesn't have her restaurant do takeout on the weekends as it can overwhelm the kitchen. Overall, this is a pretty reasonable explanation. However, when it comes to Lee's favoritism allegations, she didn't really offer too much of an answer. That said, she did make it clear that she would love to have Lee back. “I want to say thanks to Keith for trying to even show up," Burruss said. "Thanks for trying to bring your family by. Maybe next time we’ll still get a chance to serve you.”

For many, Lee's arrival in Atlanta is huge as he is exposing a problem that has plagued restaurants in the area for years. Only time will if these places take the criticism to heart. Let us know what you think about Burruss' response, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

