Old Lady Gang Southern Cuisine
- ViralKandi Burruss Reacts To Keith Lee's Review Of Old Lady GangKandi Burruss just wanted to clear the air. By Alexander Cole
- TVKeith Lee Went To Kandi Burruss' Old Lady Gang And Gave A Brutally Honest ReviewKeith Lee does not mess around.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureKandi Burruss's Cousin Shot In Her Restaurant During An Argument With Employee: ReportChef Melvin Jones reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries during an altercation at Blaze in Atlanta.By Erika Marie