Keith Lee Went To Kandi Burruss’ Old Lady Gang And Gave A Brutally Honest Review

For those who may not know, Keith Lee is one of the most influential creators on the internet right now. Overall, there is a very good reason for this. He is someone who can completely make or break a restaurant. He is a former MMA fighter who gained prominence on TikTok thanks to his incredible food reviews. Lee is known for being honest and extremely kind. While he may give negative reviews, he sees it as constructive feedback. Moreover, he promotes a non-toxic community that shows love and respect to whomever he may interview.

Lee is based in Las Vegas, however, he has been spending time in Atlanta. As it turns out, this has proven to be quite the visit. For years, customers in the Atlanta area have complained about restaurants with bizarre rules and poor customer service. Lee has been finding all of this out in real-time, and his reviews have reflected that. Recently, he went to Kandi Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant, and in the end, he didn't even get food.

Keith Lee Gives His Take

As he explains, he doesn't want special treatment. That is why he always calls ahead and orders under a different name so that he can get an authentic experience. When he went to Old Lady Gang, they were not offering takeout or Uber Eats. Moreover, when his wife went in, they said that a table would take about an hour to get ready. Subsequently, Keith Lee went to the restaurant and they were willing to get him a table immediately. Lee didn't appreciate this as there were plenty of people ahead of him waiting. They insisted on seeing Lee, but he left and ate somewhere else.

It was yet another example of how some restaurants forget about the average customer and prioritize influencers. However, Lee sees through this and tries to be a champion for the average consumer. While the restaurant may not appreciate the review, he was just being honest. Whether or not the situation improves out in Atlanta, remains to be seen.

