Cardi B Defends Keith Lee’s Atlanta Restaurant Review Amid Backlash For Critique

Cardi B is well-known for dishing out her own hot takes and perspectives on pretty much anything of interest to her in pop culture. What's more is that this tendency is especially true for heavy debate topics and stuff causing a lot of division online. After all, the Bronx MC loves to throw her hat into the ring and engage with her fans through this conversation. Moreover, a recent example occurred after TikTok food critic Keith Lee posted a review of the Atlanta restaurant, The Real Milk And Honey. Furthermore, after his negative critique on the city's dining culture as a whole, the "Bongos" artist shared her views on the subject.

"First things first, right?" Cardi B's take began. "I feel like Atlanta restaurants... They don't like to make money. I feel like they don't like people, they don't like their customers, they just don't f***ing like it. First things first, right? You can barely order in Atlanta restaurants. Like you call, and they're like, 'Oh, we don't take orders, we don't take orders.' It gets to the point that I literally have to people that order for me, like, 'Hey, can you just name-drop my name?'

Read More: Cardi B Throws It Back On Stage While Using Offset For Balance: Watch

Cardi B Shares Thoughts On Atlanta Restaurants: Watch

"First and first, they don't do no pick-up orders, they don't do deliveries, they just don't do s**t," Cardi B continued. "Second, Atlanta restaurants, right? They be closed on the most random s**ts. Like, it's like, you go looking for a restaurant on Google, and it's like, 'Oh, this s**t look good.' Oh, they closed? What the f**k is that? What do you mean y'all n***as is closed Monday through Wednesday? Or they'll just have the most random days closed, like, 'Oh, they closed on Tuesday.' It's just the most random s**t. It's like y'all motherf***ers don't like making money."

Meanwhile, what do you think of this whole debacle and Bardi's thoughts on it? Also, what else do you think she should give her two cents on, for better or worse? However you may feel, let us know in the comments section down below. In the meantime, while we wait for the next hot take, come back to HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Cardi B.

Read More: Cardi B’s Nail Artist Speaks Out After Husband Charged In Salon Fire