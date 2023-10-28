Cardi B’s Nail Artist Speaks Out After Husband Charged In Salon Fire

Jenny Bui, who works as Cardi B's nail artist in the Bronx, has spoken out after police arrested her husband for starting a fire that destroyed her salon. Speaking with ABC 7, Jenny pleaded for her husband, Billy, to get a second chance. His attorneys have argued that he didn't start the fire in hopes of committing insurance fraud but instead out of stress and frustration while under the influence of alcohol.

"Give my husband one more one more chance, he's a good man," Jenny said. "He said he was stressed and I didn't question him because there's too much going on already." Jenny's Instagram page boasts over a million Instagram followers, including other celebrity clients in addition to Cardi.

"He wasn't looking for financial gain when he lit that match, so there's no fraud here, it's just frustration, it's just that human thing where you just meltdown," attorney Darnell Crosland further defended Billy. He added that his client was working in the store from 2 in the afternoon until 4 the next morning and suffered a mental breakdown from the stress. They lost over $100,000 in supplies in the fire. "The remorse that he has, he understands that it's Jenny's business, it's her baby and these people are personal to her," Crosland said.

Jenny Bui Speaks On Nail Salon Fire

Jenny added that she plans to rebuild and remains committed to her husband. "I try my best to rebuild because I love my community. A lot of people in the comments say divorce him, but I won't," she said. Check out Jenny's full remarks on the situation with ABC 7 above. Be on the lookout for further updates on her and Billy Bui's case on HotNewHipHop.

