Cardi B’s Nail Tech Suffers $100K Damage In Shop Fire

Recently, it was reported that nail artist Jenny Bui lost her NYC shop after a fire tragically destroyed the property. Sadly, Bui had just recently moved all of her items from her previous shop to that location, and was planning on hosting a grand opening soon. Bui, who's known to do Cardi B's nails, says that the news was devastating.

She says that upon hearing the horrific news, she felt as though she was "about to pass out." Luckily, neighbors were close by to offer her support and a few words of encouragement. "They said, 'it's okay, Jenny. We're all going to help you,'" she revealed. Bui shared that since she had just recently moved the shop, she had not yet transferred her insurance to the new location. Bui also says the fire caused around $100K in damage.

Jenny Bui Speaks On Her Nail Shop Burning Down

Now, Bui has now been met with an outpouring of support from fans on social media. Many are even calling for her celebrity client Cardi to help her get back on her feet. It's uncertain whether or not the "Bongos" performer will address the situation, but clearly she's loyal to the nail artist. Back in July, she responded to some claims a different nail tech made about her, saying they were false.

The nail tech said that she had turned down an opportunity to do Cardi's nails in favor of keeping her appointments with existing clients. "YALL HAVE TO UNDERSTAND, MY clients deserve to be serviced," she wrote. "I’ve canceled before for a celebrity and regret it because i lost those clients." Cardi responded simply, writing, "GIRL WHO ARE YOU ?" Hopefully, Bui's shop will be back up and running sometime soon. Share your thoughts in the comments section down, below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Cardi B.

