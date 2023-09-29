Cardi B Slays “Hot Ones”—5 Takeaways From Her Spicy Interview

Cardi B is an artist known for her eccentric personality inside and outside the music. Whether she’s being interviewed by Jimmy Fallon or by niche music journalist Nardwuar, clips from the interactions often go viral. People gravitate towards her no-filter authenticity, which is humorous and engaging. During her recent appearance on Hot Ones, host Sean Evans saw this firsthand and discovered some previously unknown things about her.

Viewers have praised Sean for his interview skills, and Cardi even complimented him at the end of the interview. For many viewers, this interview was the perfect mix of entertaining and informative. Even her die-hard fans commented about learning something new about her during it. In this list, we’ve gathered five things that stuck out most during Cardi’s time on “the show with hot questions and even hotter wings.”

She Didn’t Know If “Bongos” Would Be A Hit

Cardi B is no stranger to songs that are immensely successful, but even she can’t predict if the same level of success will happen every time. Upon hearing the beat of the song for the first time, she just knew it made her want to dance. She played the completed version for her husband, fellow rapper Offset, and he gave it his co-sign. Cardi also knew the music video for the song had to match the tropical party feeling it gave her and wanted this feeling to be accented by luxury. They brought designer Harris Reed in to create several hats that displayed the luxurious essence Cardi wanted, and she praised how his big and bold designs lined up with her vision excellently.

Cardi B Prefers To Make “Fun” Music

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 25: Cardi B performs during the ETAM show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 25, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Many of Cardi B’s chart-topping hits feature her on an upbeat instrumental where she discusses having a good time or takes pride in her many abilities and wants as a woman. However, tracks like “Get Up 10” from her debut album Invasion of Privacy are far from this. Many of her listeners have asked why she does not make similar music. They believe it truly showcases her abilities as a rapper and shows a vulnerable side to her personality. In this interview, she says she doesn’t because the masses may not relate to her pain and struggle. Her preference is to have a track like that open the album and then let the rest of the album be about having fun.

She Hates Doing Clean Versions Of Songs

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Rapper Cardi B performs onstage during 2023 HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Like most people, Cardi B is not a fan of the clean version of songs. A sense of loss comes with censoring lyrics, which can sometimes throw off an entire bar. Cardi called it “annoying," citing the clean lyrics she had to say as “corny” and comparing them to Kidz Bop music. Rappers often have to censor themselves when performing songs on television, although sometimes, something may slip out in the heat of the moment. In some cases, artists will purposely not edit themselves because they believe it compromises their creativity. The fact she admitted she doesn’t like it but has to so her music can reach the masses is two sides of one coin for an artist of her status.

Cardi B Doesn’t Believe In Aliens

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Singer Cardi B performs onstage on the Outdoor Stage during Weekend 1, Day 1 of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Cardi B has the type of personality where she can give her feedback on any topic and have something interesting or funny to say about it. Sean Evans cited how Cardi said she wanted more people to ask her about current events, so he decided to question her about one of the most popular recent topics in the news today: aliens. “I don’t believe the aliens are real,” she said. “If aliens are real…and they’re smarter than us…why haven’t they invaded us?" Cardi believes they would want to control humans simply because we are power-hungry, and they know they could overtake us if they wanted to.

She Is A Big Fan Of American History

MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Rapper Cardi B performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Deep knowledge and interest in American history is something sometimes associated with underground rappers or legacy artists but Cardi B’s interest in it was surprising to many viewers. She segued into the topic after Sean asked her about her interview with David Letterman and shared that visiting Franklin D. Roosevelt’s house with him was her favorite memory. She beamed excitedly about how surreal it felt to be in the same room where FDR and Winston Churchill discussed the nuclear bomb.

"Anybody that loves and knows me knows I love FDR. And I love Eleanor Roosevelt,” she shared. While watching the Hot Ones interview, it’s clear there were some timelapse edits as Cardi shared multiple facts about the former President and his wife. She shared that war fascinates her and prefers learning about World War II more than World War I.

What were some of your favorite moments from the Cardi B Hot Ones Interview? Let us know in the comments section.

