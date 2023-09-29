Cardi B Loves Eleanor Roosevelt & FDR, Is “Obsessed” With Learning About World War II

The Bardi Gang learned a lot about their favourite rap diva on the latest episode of “Hot Ones.”

BYHayley Hynes
Cardi B Loves Eleanor Roosevelt & FDR, Is “Obsessed” With Learning About World War II

Cardi B has taught her fans throughout her illustrious career that you can always expect the unexpected from the 30-year-old. She shocked the industry by taking home a Grammy for Rap AOTY with her debut LP, Invasion of Privacy, though she's failed to produce a sophomore effort to follow that just yet. Her latest single, "Bongos" featuring Megan Thee Stallion has had the rap diva's name flying around the blogs frequently. Now, they've moved on to discussing her appearance on Hot Ones, which the Bardi Gang has long been begging for.

The mother of two's personality shines in the new episode, even as she struggles to scarf down seriously spicy wings. Amid her meal, she and host Sean Evans got to talking about plenty of hot topics, including other figures in the music industry. Cardi notably gave both Rihanna and Jay-Z their flowers for achieving super mogul status. It turns out she's got a lot of admiration for some famous political figures of the past too. "If anybody loves me, know me, I love FDR… and I love Eleanor Roosevelt," the Hustlers actress shared.

Read More: Cardi B Praises “Super Moguls” Rihanna And Jay-Z

Cardi B is a Serious History Buff

"I grew up reading a lot about Eleanor Roosevelt… she had a very sad life," Cardi added, noting that both she and the former FLOTUS thrived in environments that afforded them plenty of personal space. Elsewhere, the "Hot S**t" artist revealed that she's also very interested in learning about conflicts of the past. "I don’t know why, I’m obsessed with war," she told Evans. "I love World War I, I like reading about that. But World War II? I’m just obsessed with just learning everything about it."

While Cardi B was turning up the temperature on Hot Ones, her partner in rhyme, Offset, has been busy sitting down for a press run of his own. There are currently several clips from his conversation with Bobbi Althoff on The Really Good Podcast going viral, one of which finds the father of five giving his co-host some advice on how to improve her personal style. Check that out at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Bobbi Althoff Roasted By Offset For Her Outfit: “You Put That Together?”

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.