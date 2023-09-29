Cardi B Loves Eleanor Roosevelt & FDR, Is “Obsessed” With Learning About World War II

Cardi B has taught her fans throughout her illustrious career that you can always expect the unexpected from the 30-year-old. She shocked the industry by taking home a Grammy for Rap AOTY with her debut LP, Invasion of Privacy, though she's failed to produce a sophomore effort to follow that just yet. Her latest single, "Bongos" featuring Megan Thee Stallion has had the rap diva's name flying around the blogs frequently. Now, they've moved on to discussing her appearance on Hot Ones, which the Bardi Gang has long been begging for.

The mother of two's personality shines in the new episode, even as she struggles to scarf down seriously spicy wings. Amid her meal, she and host Sean Evans got to talking about plenty of hot topics, including other figures in the music industry. Cardi notably gave both Rihanna and Jay-Z their flowers for achieving super mogul status. It turns out she's got a lot of admiration for some famous political figures of the past too. "If anybody loves me, know me, I love FDR… and I love Eleanor Roosevelt," the Hustlers actress shared.

Read More: Cardi B Praises “Super Moguls” Rihanna And Jay-Z

Cardi B is a Serious History Buff

"I grew up reading a lot about Eleanor Roosevelt… she had a very sad life," Cardi added, noting that both she and the former FLOTUS thrived in environments that afforded them plenty of personal space. Elsewhere, the "Hot S**t" artist revealed that she's also very interested in learning about conflicts of the past. "I don’t know why, I’m obsessed with war," she told Evans. "I love World War I, I like reading about that. But World War II? I’m just obsessed with just learning everything about it."

While Cardi B was turning up the temperature on Hot Ones, her partner in rhyme, Offset, has been busy sitting down for a press run of his own. There are currently several clips from his conversation with Bobbi Althoff on The Really Good Podcast going viral, one of which finds the father of five giving his co-host some advice on how to improve her personal style. Check that out at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Bobbi Althoff Roasted By Offset For Her Outfit: “You Put That Together?”

[Via]