Cardi B Speaks On Recording The Clean Version Of “Bongos”: “I Was So Over It!”

Cardi B recently appeared in an episode of Hot Ones where she answered questions while eating chicken wings. During the episode, which dropped today (Sept. 28), Cardi B dove into many aspects of her career, including her private life, the making of "Bongos," and more. Cardi B's latest hit song "Bongos," joined forces with Megan Thee Stallion and is a certified banger. At one point during the interview, Cardi spoke on how she had to create a clean version for the explicit track.

She expressed how annoyed she was at the process of creating a clean version of her latest single, "Bongos," for radio play, highlighting the challenges of adapting explicit lyrics for a broader audience. The Bronx-born superstar candidly discussed the somewhat "annoying" experience further. "It's annoying! So annoying!" she started. "Like how upset… because I just did it like practically two weeks ago. And I was so over it! Because you know my new song, I be like, 'N***a eat this a** like a plum.' So you know, I’m doing the clean version and I’m like alright, 'Baby eat it up like a plum!'"

Cardi B Speaks More On "Bongos"

She went on to describe some of the challenges she faced in crafting a radio-friendly alternative. "And [the label is like], 'No, you still can’t play that for pop radio.' And I’m like, 'Baby eat these peaches and plums.' And I was so over it! [I was] like, 'I cannot say that. That’s sounds so corny!' That sounded like a Kidz Bop, whatever my son [listens to]. But I have no choice so, 'Baby eat these peaches and plums!'"

Cardi B's frustration underscores the complex and often humorous process artists go through when navigating the transition from explicit to clean versions of their songs for mainstream radio. Despite the challenges, she remains committed to adapting her music for broader audiences while staying true to her unique style. Her explicit vs. clean lyrics creates an amusing juxtaposition between her original lyrics and the creatively sanitized alternatives. This glimpse into the behind-the-scenes work of artists like Cardi B sheds light on the effort required to strike a balance between artistic expression and broader accessibility in the music industry. What did you think of Cardi B's Hot Ones episode? Let us know on HNHH!

