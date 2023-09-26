Cardi B’s “Hot Ones” Episode Is Turning Up The Temperature This Week

Cardi B often gives us insight into her private life via her candid social media posts. Interestingly, the New York native doesn't sit for a lot of formal interviews. She spoke with Jason Lee on his new podcast back in January, and more recently, she did an extensive press run to promote her "Bongos" single with Megan Thee Stallion, as well as her long-awaited sophomore LP. During her stop at The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God suggested that it wasn't necessary for Cardi to drop the project, but she seemed adamant that we'll be seeing it on streamers by the first quarter of 2024.

As she continues to prepare the untitled body of work, the Hustlers actress confirmed on Monday (September 26) that she's got another big interview coming later this week. "Bardi Gang, remember I told ya I was doing something ya been asking for?" she tweeted yesterday afternoon after @firstwefeast posted news of her appearance on their beloved web series. "This week on #HotOnes, we got @iamcardib vs. The Wings of Death," they excitedly shared.

Read More: Offset Gets Lost In The Sauce On “Hot Ones”

Cardi B is Bringing Her Signature Spice to the Hot Ones Set

The temperature-rising conversation will hit the internet at 11 AM ET on Thursday (September 28). Back in 2019, the black-haired beauty's husband, Offset, appeared on Hot Ones, so at least Cardi had the advantage of his past experience to help prepare her. It's unclear exactly what she'll discuss while diving into her wings, but we're willing to bet we'll hear about the Invasion of Privacy artist's family, recent collaborations, future plans for her music, and perhaps even some of her past scandals.

Besides the exciting Hot Ones announcement, Cardi B has already shared some other big news with her social media followers this week. According to the mother of two, there's a ghost residing in her home that's attempting to be intimate with her when Offset isn't around. Read what she had to say about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Cardi B Claims A Ghost Is Trying To Have Sex With Her

[Via]