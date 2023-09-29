Bobbi Althoff Roasted By Offset For Her Outfit: “You Put That Together?”

Thanks to the social media age, creatives have been afforded the opportunity to promote their work in many different ways. Before, they were mostly limited to appearing on traditional radio and TV shows to discuss their projects. Now, shows like Chicken Shop Date and The Really Good Podcast are providing stars with unconventional opportunities to show off their personality. The former show seldom receives negative reviews. However, the latter – hosted by 26-year-old Bobbi Althoff – has come under fire for its uncomfortably awkward nature. Her most recent guest was Offset. It became abundantly clear that being married to Cardi B was all the preparation the former Migo needed to combat Althoff's attitude.

Besides his upcoming album, Set and the host discussed plenty of relevant topics, including fashion, which the rapper has always been a big fan of. "I'm really fly tho, and it's like, you don't get it," the father of five markedly told Althoff. The stark contrast in their outfits (he looked ready to attend a runway show or hit the club, while Althoff was more prepared for a trip to the grocery store) clearly proves that they're in different leagues when it comes to style, but that didn't stop Offset from roasting the podcaster.

Bobbi Althoff's Attitude is No Match for Offset

When the mother of one asked the lyricist to stop being mean to her, he responded, "I'm not being mean, I'm just passionate because I want people to get it. If they don't get it, they'll dress like you and be lost." All Althoff could say to that was, "Oh?" causing viewers to crack up. "Like, why would you go 2000s tank with the open button up?" Set continued to berate Althoff.

"I don't claim to be into fashion and you do," she defensively shot back. "Yeah, but see, the thing is, if that was the case then you would've just came in here with a big a**. hoodie on and some sweatpants. You really tried... You put that together? It's just not all the way together. I can get it together tho," the "Clout" hitmaker assured her.

