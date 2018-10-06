xscape
- MusicXscape Posts & Deletes Trademark Message, Kandi RespondsKandi quickly put the post back up as a collaborative one with Tamika Scott and Tiny, but it doesn't put the group's dispute to rest.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.8K Views
- TVKandi Burruss Net Worth 2023: What Is The "RHOA" Star Worth?The captivating journey of Kandi Burruss, multi-talented music mogul with a staggering net worth.ByJake Skudder2.3K Views
- Original ContentThe Best Girl Groups Of The 90sThere are many amazing girl groups from the 1990s. Here are 4 of the best.ByBarnell Anderson1142 Views
- TVXscape & SWV Clash In "Queens Of R&B" Trailer: WatchThe two iconic groups let reality TV cameras document a one-night only event, and tension rises between friends.ByErika Marie2.1K Views
- MusicKandi Burruss Chooses Xscape Over Destiny's Child In Hypothetical "Verzuz"That doesn't come as a surprise, but check out who she and Lil Jon choose between Mariah v. Ariana, Jay v. Ye, Nicki v. Eminem, Megan v. Cardi, and more.ByErika Marie2.9K Views
- GramSWV Singer Coko Reveals She Witnessed A Shooting Before "Verzuz"Fans noted that she seemed to have low energy at the beginning of her appearance on "Verzuz," & Coko details why.ByErika Marie2.4K Views
- MusicXscape & SWV Battle It Out In Exciting "Verzuz" ShowdownSWV and Xscape went head-to-head on Saturday night's "Verzuz."ByCole Blake10.3K Views
- Pop CultureXscape & SWV Go Head-To-Head On Verzuz: How To WatchFind out how to tune in to tonight's R&B showdown. ByMadusa S.3.6K Views
- GramTiny & Shekinah Jo's Beef Continues As Singer Says "Stop Harassing Me"Tiny is preparing for her "Verzuz" while Shekinah claims "someone" is paying off blogs.ByErika Marie13.4K Views
- MusicKandi Burruss Details Why She "Fell Out" With Boyz II Men In The StudioBoyz II Men singer Wanya Morris gave his side of the story after Kandi said she's never felt that disrespected in the studio.ByErika Marie13.3K Views
- MusicXscape & SWV Confirmed To Bring Our Favorite R&B Hits To "Verzuz"This is the match-up that fans have been begging for and it's going down in May.ByErika Marie1.7K Views
- MusicTiny Harris Recalls Cypress Hill Suing Xscape Over Debut Album Title"Hummin' Comin' At Cha" was a hit, but the rap group wanted to be paid because it was a line in one of their most famous songs.ByErika Marie10.9K Views
- Pop CultureTiny Harris Explains Why Xscape Reunion Failed, Reveals Saddest Moment EverTiny Harris reflects on having a stillborn baby with T.I. in her latest interview with Vlad TV.ByAlex Zidel7.0K Views
- MusicTiny Harris Details Xscape Members Kandi Burruss & LaTocha Scott Fist-FightingShe also added that she and Kandi had a "little slap" altercation, as well.ByErika Marie124.4K Views
- Hip-Hop HistoryTiny Reveals What Biggie Said To Xscape Minutes Before His DeathTiny says The Notorious B.I.G. apologized for dissing her and Xscape thirty minutes before he was murdered.ByAlex Zidel22.0K Views
- MusicXscape Singer Tamika Scott Wants An SWV Or TLC "Verzuz" BattleIt's time to break out those classics because it looks like Xscape singer Tamika Scott is organizing something with members of TLC and SWV.ByErika Marie5.3K Views
- Entertainment"RHOAs" Todd Tucker Explains "Bonding" With Daughter By Taking Her To Strip ClubHe said parents need to spend more time with children, even if it's at the strip club.ByErika Marie5.7K Views
- MusicTiny Harris Weighs In On Chris Brown's "Prince Of Pop" Status: "He's Got It All"Tiny Harris doesn't lack fan support, and neither does Chris Brown for that matter.ByDevin Ch31.7K Views
- InterviewsKandi Burruss Dishes On Sex Dungeons & XScape Reunion In New InterviewThe reality-tv star tells all in the new Breakfast Club interview. ByAida C.8.0K Views
- EntertainmentTamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss Explain Why They've Never Been FriendsTamar and Kandi get candid. ByChantilly Post5.7K Views
- MusicTiny Shares Vintage Xscape Photo: Young 90s BaddiesThey were serving that classic 90's era beauty.ByZaynab59.9K Views