Tiny Harris Throws Star-Studded Crimson 50th Birthday Party

R&B singer Tiny Harris threw a red-hot extravaganza for her 50th birthday in Atlanta, with a star-studded celebration at Assembly Atlanta Movie Studio.

The “Red Hot”-themed affair drew a blend of music legends, longtime collaborators, and close family, honoring Tiny’s legacy as one of R&B’s most enduring voices and a matriarch within hip-hop’s royal circles.

Xscape bandmates Kandi Burruss and Tamika Scott were among the guests, joining R&B powerhouse Keke Wyatt and industry veterans Jermaine Dupri, Jazze Pha, and Mannie Fresh. Tiny’s son King Harris attended the festivities, along with her mother-in-law Violeta Morgan. Her husband, T.I., stood proudly at her side, hosting the event and celebrating a woman whose presence has long been a significant influence in both music and family.

The guest list also included familiar faces from the Southern rap scene—David Banner, Cee-Lo Green, Bone Crusher, Yung Joc and his wife Kendra, Domani, and Dee-1. Throughout the evening, guests raised glasses of Don Julio in tribute as the room pulsed with admiration for the guest of honor.

Tiny Harris' 50th Birthday Party

A surprise performance by Muni Long brought the house to a hush as she serenaded Tiny with “Happy Birthday,” delivering a soulful moment of reflection during an otherwise high-energy night. The event balanced glamor with intimacy, capturing the duality that has long defined Tiny’s public persona.

Earlier in the day, T.I. honored his wife in a heartfelt Instagram post, referring to her as his “big homie, lover, best friend, spades partner, and most of all, my lovely wife.” He praised her as a “national (Old National) treasure” and thanked her for decades of loyalty, love, and partnership.

Though she wasn’t spotted at the event, longtime friend Rasheeda sent warm wishes on Instagram, calling Tiny “one of the most talented, sweetest, ambitious, and creative moms” she’s ever known.

Tiny’s 50th birthday was more than a personal milestone—it served as a tribute to her longevity, creativity, and cultural impact. From her early rise with Xscape to her role as a behind-the-scenes force in reality television and music, she has continued to evolve while staying grounded in authenticity.