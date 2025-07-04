TI & Tiny Face Shocking Sex Trafficking Allegations Involving Son King Harris

A former friend of TI and Tiny's recently had an explosive reaction to a comment the Xscape member made about Diddy's verdict.

TI and Tiny Harris have overcome their fair share of legal obstacles over the years, and now, it looks like they're facing one more. According to AllHipHop, Sabrina Peterson recently took to Instagram to launch some serious allegations against them and their 20-year-old son, King Harris. Her posts were in response to a comment Tiny left under a post shared by the late Kim Porter's friend, Eboni Elektra. Elektra's post contained a spiritual message about “God’s will" for Diddy, who was just found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering.

“Yeah!!!!!” Tiny wrote in the comments section. “Ppl wanna charge you so bad for being freaky…nasty work!!” The comment didn't sit right with many, including Peterson.

“Lying on me was the BEGINNING OF YOUR END. Don’t worry you’re next. It’s the trafficking, coercion, prostitution & you can’t give consent while forcing your victims to take drugs," she alleged alongside a screenshot of the comment. "NLB."

Who Is Sabrina Peterson?
NBA: New York Knicks at Sacramento Kings
Dec 10, 2015; Sacramento, CA, USA; Singer songwriter Tameka "Tiny" Cottle-Harris, husband Clifford "T.I." Harris, Jr. and Sacramento Kings majority owner Vivek Ranadive sit sideline during the third quarter between the Sacramento Kings and the New York Knicks at Sleep Train Arena. The Sacramento Kings defeated the New York Knicks 99-97. Kelley L Cox / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

She continued, alleging that she has several "sex trafficking receipts” she plans to release later this month. “I have protected your children!” she alleged. “I have protected my attorneys, I have protected VICTIMS but truth is on my birthday it’s about me. 7/19. The FEDS ALREADY HAVE THIS! I think the FANS NEED IT.”

Peterson went on to share alleged texts between King Harris and a girl whose family allegedly contacted her. According to her, this is because they believe their daughter is allegedly caught up "in a web of drug & prostitution lead by the HARRIS FAMILY.”

Peterson, a former friend of TI and Tiny's, has made several serious allegations against them in the past. In a 2021 lawsuit, for example, she alleged that they drugged multiple women to sexually assault them. She also alleged that TI once held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her. They've since denied the allegations.

