Tiny Harris Raises Eyebrows With Her Take On Diddy’s Verdict

Diddy's federal trial came to an end yesterday after almost three months. The jury found the mogul guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution and not guilty of racketeering and two counts of sex trafficking. He and his family were quick to celebrate, and although his request for bail was denied, it's clear that they're pleased with the outcome.

Countless social media users and peers have shared their takes on the verdict on social media since it was announced. This includes Tiny Harris, who commented on an Instagram post shared by the late Kim Porter's friend Eboni Elektra yesterday. Elektra's post featured a spiritual message about “God’s will" for the Bad Boy founder.

Given the circumstances, the post raised eyebrows on its own, but Tiny's comment has sparked even more discussion. “Yeah!!!!!” she wrote, per The Shade Room. “Ppl wanna charge you so bad for being freaky…nasty work!!”

Diddy Verdict

Instagram users in the outlet's comments section are out in full force weighing in on Tiny's remark. While some are defending her right to speak her mind, others are calling her out for what they think is a bad take, and even digging into her own past.

"Very strange for you to say," one user writes. "Mind you, they have daughters," someone else notes. Tiny is far from the first celebrity to seemingly support Diddy amid his legal saga, however. Ray J, for example, recently said that he believes the mogul should have been acquitted of all charges.

“They should let Puffy out now,” he said on CUOMO. “… I see everybody saying it’s a celebration (at his exoneration on the more serious charges), but at the same time, how, when he’s not out yet, and then the last two counts are still super bogus.”