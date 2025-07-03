Tiny Harris Raises Eyebrows With Her Take On Diddy’s Verdict

BY Caroline Fisher 246 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tiny Harris Diddy Verdict Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 21: Singer Tameka "Tiny" Harris attends a screening of "Untitled Dave Chappelle Documentary" at State Farm Arena on November 21, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Diddy was recently found not guilty of three out of the five counts he was facing after nearly two months of trial.

Diddy's federal trial came to an end yesterday after almost three months. The jury found the mogul guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution and not guilty of racketeering and two counts of sex trafficking. He and his family were quick to celebrate, and although his request for bail was denied, it's clear that they're pleased with the outcome.

Countless social media users and peers have shared their takes on the verdict on social media since it was announced. This includes Tiny Harris, who commented on an Instagram post shared by the late Kim Porter's friend Eboni Elektra yesterday. Elektra's post featured a spiritual message about “God’s will" for the Bad Boy founder.

Given the circumstances, the post raised eyebrows on its own, but Tiny's comment has sparked even more discussion. “Yeah!!!!!” she wrote, per The Shade Room. “Ppl wanna charge you so bad for being freaky…nasty work!!”

Read More: DJ Vlad Claims Cassie Is Just As Guilty As Diddy After Trial Verdict

Diddy Verdict

Instagram users in the outlet's comments section are out in full force weighing in on Tiny's remark. While some are defending her right to speak her mind, others are calling her out for what they think is a bad take, and even digging into her own past.

"Very strange for you to say," one user writes. "Mind you, they have daughters," someone else notes. Tiny is far from the first celebrity to seemingly support Diddy amid his legal saga, however. Ray J, for example, recently said that he believes the mogul should have been acquitted of all charges.

“They should let Puffy out now,” he said on CUOMO. “… I see everybody saying it’s a celebration (at his exoneration on the more serious charges), but at the same time, how, when he’s not out yet, and then the last two counts are still super bogus.”

Diddy will remain behind bars until at least October, when he will be sentenced.

Read More: Diddy Hit With $10 Million Lawsuit From Male Dancer With Disturbing Allegations

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 66.6K
Millennium Tour 2025 - Detroit, MI Music Boosie Badazz Emotionally Speaks Out Following Diddy's Verdict 1.7K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Music North West Stole Some Pink Friday Nails From Kim Kardashian 2.0K
Ray J Diddy Should Have Been Acquitted Hip Hop News Music Ray J Insists Diddy Should Have Been Acquitted Of All Charges 274