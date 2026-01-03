Kendrick Lamar Leaps Ahead Of Drake On Forbes' 2025 Highest-Paid Artists List

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Kendrick Lamar Drake Forbes 2025 Highest Paid Artists Hip Hop News
Kendrick Lamar performs during the second day of Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tenn. on Friday, Jun. 16, 2023. © Jamar Coach / Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While many Kendrick Lamar fans might troll Drake for this achievement, "ICEMAN" is probably on the way with a vengeance.

Although Kendrick Lamar and Drake will be enemies for the rest of eternity, they are still quite ahead of the financial competition in hip-hop. But alas, one of them has to come out on top. In 2025, that was K.Dot. Forbes recently put out their list of the highest-paid artists of the year, and Kendrick claimed the spot as the top-earning rapper.

However, he is fourth on the overall list with $109 million. Ahead of him are The Weeknd at number one with $298 million, Taylor Swift with the silver medal thanks to $202 million, and Beyoncé boasting $149 million in the third spot. After the Compton lyricist, there's Coldplay with $105 million, Shakira with $105 million as well, and then we get the 6ix God at number seven with $78 million. As you might expect, much of these numbers come from touring revenue, catalog deals, and more.

As for Drake's gargantuan streaming success, his streaming revenue is reportedly close to $50 million. This estimate places him as the artist with the second-highest-earning catalogue of the year behind Taylor Swift, in addition to his concert dates in 2025. Drizzy and his rival are the two highest-paid rappers of the year, and for good reason.

Kendrick Lamar's "Grand National" Tour Revenue
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar's "Grand National" tour alongside former label mate SZA (number 20 on Forbes' list) represents a massive chunk of his 2025 earnings. The trek was incredibly successful, bringing in $358.7 million and breaking multiple records in the process. Also, the late 2024 release of the GNX album meant that 2025 still held a lot of commercial music success in the year, and we can't wait to see what happens next.

The same goes for Drake, whose upcoming ICEMAN album is reaching a fever pitch of anticipation. While he has a lot of other things to deal with like a civil RICO lawsuit over his Stake involvement and his UMG lawsuit's appeal over "Not Like Us," he's a great multitasker.

Will 2026 crown a new rapper on Forbes' estimated financial throne or will this binary continue to dominate? At the end of the day, what fans will care about most is the music.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
