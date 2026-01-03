Kendrick Lamar Leaps Ahead Of Drake On Forbes' 2025 Highest-Paid Artists List

Although Kendrick Lamar and Drake will be enemies for the rest of eternity, they are still quite ahead of the financial competition in hip-hop. But alas, one of them has to come out on top. In 2025, that was K.Dot. Forbes recently put out their list of the highest-paid artists of the year, and Kendrick claimed the spot as the top-earning rapper.

However, he is fourth on the overall list with $109 million. Ahead of him are The Weeknd at number one with $298 million, Taylor Swift with the silver medal thanks to $202 million, and Beyoncé boasting $149 million in the third spot. After the Compton lyricist, there's Coldplay with $105 million, Shakira with $105 million as well, and then we get the 6ix God at number seven with $78 million. As you might expect, much of these numbers come from touring revenue, catalog deals, and more.

As for Drake's gargantuan streaming success, his streaming revenue is reportedly close to $50 million. This estimate places him as the artist with the second-highest-earning catalogue of the year behind Taylor Swift, in addition to his concert dates in 2025. Drizzy and his rival are the two highest-paid rappers of the year, and for good reason.

Kendrick Lamar's "Grand National" Tour Revenue

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar's "Grand National" tour alongside former label mate SZA (number 20 on Forbes' list) represents a massive chunk of his 2025 earnings. The trek was incredibly successful, bringing in $358.7 million and breaking multiple records in the process. Also, the late 2024 release of the GNX album meant that 2025 still held a lot of commercial music success in the year, and we can't wait to see what happens next.

The same goes for Drake, whose upcoming ICEMAN album is reaching a fever pitch of anticipation. While he has a lot of other things to deal with like a civil RICO lawsuit over his Stake involvement and his UMG lawsuit's appeal over "Not Like Us," he's a great multitasker.