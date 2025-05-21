SZA Outraged After Getting Young Fan To Toss Whippets In Exchange For Photo

Feb 4, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; SZA accepts the award for best R&amp;B Song during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
SZA has voiced her concern about Galaxy Gas and nitrous oxide canisters in the past, as the drug can have devastating long-term consequences.

Recently, SZA ran into a young fan while grabbing a bite to eat at In-N-Out Burger. Sadly, however, she walked away from the encounter disturbed. According to the songstress, she had to convince the fan to throw away his whippets canister in exchange for a photo.

She ranted about the situation on her Instagram Story yesterday (May 20), making it clear that she's fed up. “Literally talked a CHILD into throwing away his whippet drugs in exchange for a picture/video at the in n out drive through,” she wrote, as captured by Billboard. “Sad but if I can stop this sh*t for even a second imma try. Once again, these drugs are clearly marketed to CHILDREN. Really need America to do better man.”

SZA has voiced her concern about the marketing of Galaxy Gas and nitrous oxide canisters in the past, as using the drug can have devastating long-term physical and mental consequences.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Seattle
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist SZA and recording artist Kendrick Lamar perform during halftime Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Sorry to be old n annoying but.. Is no one gonna talk about how galaxy gas came out of no where and is being MASS marketed to black children? The government is doing NOTHING ? .. since when are we selling whip its at the store ???? Somebody protect the children,” she wrote on X back in September.

SZA is currently traveling around North America as part of her "Grand National" tour with Kendrick Lamar. They performed in Seattle earlier this week, breaking their own record for the highest-grossing hip-hop concert. They sold a whopping 60,941 tickets to their show at Lumen Field, raking in an impressive $14.811 million.

They first broke the record back in April with their performance in Houston. Eminem previously held the record thanks to his 2019 concert in Melbourne, Australia.

