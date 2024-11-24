Kendrick Lamar Aiming For Biggest Hip-Hop Album Streaming Debut Of 2024 Since Drake

Kendrick Lamar's new album has been a success.

Kendrick Lamar's new album GNX has already been a massive success, especially when considering that it arrived without notice. The Compton rapper unleashed the project this Friday (November 22), taking supporters by surprise. It's been rumored for months that he had something on the way, but regardless, nearly everyone was caught off guard.

According to Talk Of The Charts on X, the project is expected to have the second biggest hip-hop streaming debut in the U.S. this year, with roughly 350-400 million projected streams. This would put Kendrick just behind Drake, whose album For All The Dogs earned 514 million streams in its opening week. This is ironic considering their viral lyrical battle a few months back, which by most accounts, Kendrick won.

Kendrick Lamar's New Album Sees Immediate Success

Apr 23, 2017; Indio, CA, USA; Kendrick Lamar performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club. Zoe Meyers / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With that being said, Kendrick fans didn't even know GNX was coming, whereas Drizzy spent plenty of time promoting FATD. Regardless, these are impressive accomplishments for both performers and certainly something to brag about. Kendrick's unexpected drop has had social media users in shambles in recent days, as countless fans, critics, and peers give their reviews. This includes TDE's Top Dawg, who took to his Instagram Story this weekend to issue a cryptic warning. "Dot is a dangerous man right now," his post began. "Everything I thought he would be at 16 years old is here right now. Everybody stand down. I promise you."