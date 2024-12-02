Adam22 Compares Kendrick Lamar To Donald Trump With Their "Cult" Fanbases

Adam22 says that Kendrick Lamar and his passionate followers remind him of Donald Trump. He explained his reasoning during the latest episode of The Adam22 & Wack100 Show for No Jumper. He suggested that Lamar's fans are just as delusional in their bias as supporters of the incumbent president.
"Donald Trump's fanbase is kind of like a cult because no matter what Donald Trump does, they never find fault with it," Adam said. "He could do things that, were they done by the Democrats, everybody would be able to agree that they're wrong. But here's the thing, now we have Kendrick's super fans, who are telling us that, 'actually, buying plays and payola is totally fine.'"
Adam22 Speaks With Drake During "Till Death Do Us Part"
Fans on social media have been having mixed responses to the opinion. "Nah he’s so right, they are hypocrites just like their lord and saviour Kendrick it’s actually insane," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another countered: "Drake has always used bots … please stop posting about this cuck. He is what is wrong with the hip hop community in the first place."
Adam22 Compares Kendrick Lamar To Donald Trump
Drake accused Universal Music Group of allegedly using bots and payola to artificially boost the success of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" in a legal filing, last month. He also accused the company of defamation. UMG denied all of the allegations as "offensive and untrue." That lawsuit came as Kendrick Lamar released his new album, GNX. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Songs from the project also hold all five of the top spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Check out Adam22's full comments on Kendrick Lamar below.
