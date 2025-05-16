SZA Makes A Fan's Day With Free Tickets & Shout-Out After Meeting Thousands At The Pop-Up

SZA fans have received the best up-close-and-personal experience with the singer during the Grand National Tour and the launch of her Not Beauty cosmetics.

At the latest Foxborough, Massachusetts stop, SZA made a fan's concert experience unforgettable with free tickets and recognition on stage. On Monday (May 12), the record-breaking SOS creator surprised a devoted supporter with free concert tickets and a heartfelt onstage shoutout.

The lucky fan, Michael Chiaravalloti, waited outside the venue hours before the show hoping to cross paths with the R&B star. His efforts paid off. In a video shared to Instagram, SZA is seen arriving and warmly greeting him.

When Chiaravalloti asked if he could attend the show, she agreed without hesitation. Her only request: “maximum energy” in the pit during her set.

SZA Concert Foxborough

As she performed her set, SZA spotted Michael in the crowd. Smiling, she waved and called out, “Hi Michael,” before returning to her setlist. Michael captured the whole experience on his Instagram account.

The singer would continue to show love on social media. Under the post, she wrote: “Just wanna say, growing up in a smallish town and not being well liked or understood in high school and middle school does something to you. I care so much about people being seen and heard. I want you to know I care. I’m here. I hear you, I see you, and you matter to me. That’s it. That’s my driving force and I love you. Thank you for being here with me.”