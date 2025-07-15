Kendrick Lamar is nominated for Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Variety Special (Live), and more at the 2025 Emmys.

The Compton rapper's show was even mentioned in Drake 's amended lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG). His legal team alleged that the performance of his hit diss track "Not Like Us" fueled allegedly defamatory accusations against him. For those who don't recall, Kendrick famously calls Drake along with his OVO crew alleged "certified pedophiles" in the Grammy-winning song.

While the performance itself earned mixed reactions from both fans and peers, it broke the record for the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime Show in history with a staggering 133.5 million viewers. The record was previously held by Michael Jackson thanks to his 1993 Halftime Show. Kendrick won an Emmy Award back in 2022 for his performance at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

