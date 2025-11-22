Jay-Z's Alleged Son's Godmother Claims He Manipulated Court Into Sanctions

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 218 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jay Z Alleged Son Godmother Court Sanctions Hip Hop News
Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Despite a recent lawsuit dismissal in California court, Rymir Satterthwaite's legal guardian Lillie Coley is still going after Jay-Z.

Rymir Satterthwaite has claimed to be Jay-Z's secret son for years now, and many legal obstacles still haven't stopped his pursuit. However, his reported godmother and legal guardian Lillie Coley is taking up the mantle after he dismissed his paternity lawsuit earlier this year.

The Roc Nation mogul has denied the claims time and time again. Coley's California lawsuit over this matter was actually dismissed with prejudice earlier this month, meaning she cannot refile unless she wants sanctions coming her way. But in the aftermath of this, she continued to pursue multiple legal avenues against Jay-Z.

Most recently, as exclusively reported by AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins, Lillie Coley claimed in New Jersey federal court that Jay's legal move have unrightfully led to sanctions against her. The reason why this is unrighteous in her view is a little complex. Basically, Coley claims that New Jersey rulings that have led to sanctions against her are based on invalid arguments and jurisdictions.

In addition, it's important to note that there are two legal battles here. The one in New Jersey ended long ago. These rulings led to support the recent dismissal of the California legal battle, which Lillie Coley attempted to push back against in her most recent reported filing. She claims that the New Jersey court admitted that they lacked jurisdiction on the paternity matter from 2012 to 2017, which is when that case came to a close in the state.

Read More: Every Jay-Z Era Had A Purpose

Jay Z Paternity Lawsuit
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z arrives before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, Coley alleges that the New Jersey court is acting in this situation for the first time since 2017, pursuing sanctions of up to $50K against her as of November 7. This places her at serious risk in her view. Lille Coley accused Jay-Z of manipulative legal moves to misuse the New Jersey rulings as leverage to dismiss her California court case. Also, she claimed new child support findings point to Hov's alleged involvement.

"After Plaintiff filed the present action in this Court in May 2025, Defendant Shawn Corey Carter returned to New Jersey in August 2025 for the specific purpose of attempting to block Plaintiff and Mr. Satterthwaite from pursuing their California claims," the filing reportedly alleges.

We will see how the court rules on this Jay-Z matter. Lillie Coley claims these supposedly unfounded sanctions threaten her properties, finances, and more.

Read More: Top 8 Artists Who Could Battle Jay-Z In A Verzuz

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Jay Z Alleged Son Godmother Keeps Paternity Battle Alive Hip Hop News Music Jay-Z's Alleged Son's Godmother Keeps Paternity Battle Alive In Court 3.8K
Jay Z Alleged Son Godmother Files Reopen Paternity Suit Hip Hop News Music Jay-Z's Alleged Son's Godmother Officially Files To Reopen Paternity Suit 12.2K
Jay Z Restraining Order Alleged Son Godmother Hip Hop News Music Jay-Z Reportedly Avoids Restraining Order From Alleged Son's Godmother 8.7K
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show Relationships Jay-Z & Beyonce Go On First Public Outing Since Hov's Sexual Assault Lawsuit's Dismissal 4.5K
Comments 0