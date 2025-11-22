Jay-Z's Alleged Son's Godmother Claims He Manipulated Court Into Sanctions

Rymir Satterthwaite has claimed to be Jay-Z's secret son for years now, and many legal obstacles still haven't stopped his pursuit. However, his reported godmother and legal guardian Lillie Coley is taking up the mantle after he dismissed his paternity lawsuit earlier this year.

The Roc Nation mogul has denied the claims time and time again. Coley's California lawsuit over this matter was actually dismissed with prejudice earlier this month, meaning she cannot refile unless she wants sanctions coming her way. But in the aftermath of this, she continued to pursue multiple legal avenues against Jay-Z.

Most recently, as exclusively reported by AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins, Lillie Coley claimed in New Jersey federal court that Jay's legal move have unrightfully led to sanctions against her. The reason why this is unrighteous in her view is a little complex. Basically, Coley claims that New Jersey rulings that have led to sanctions against her are based on invalid arguments and jurisdictions.

In addition, it's important to note that there are two legal battles here. The one in New Jersey ended long ago. These rulings led to support the recent dismissal of the California legal battle, which Lillie Coley attempted to push back against in her most recent reported filing. She claims that the New Jersey court admitted that they lacked jurisdiction on the paternity matter from 2012 to 2017, which is when that case came to a close in the state.

Jay Z Paternity Lawsuit

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z arrives before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, Coley alleges that the New Jersey court is acting in this situation for the first time since 2017, pursuing sanctions of up to $50K against her as of November 7. This places her at serious risk in her view. Lille Coley accused Jay-Z of manipulative legal moves to misuse the New Jersey rulings as leverage to dismiss her California court case. Also, she claimed new child support findings point to Hov's alleged involvement.

"After Plaintiff filed the present action in this Court in May 2025, Defendant Shawn Corey Carter returned to New Jersey in August 2025 for the specific purpose of attempting to block Plaintiff and Mr. Satterthwaite from pursuing their California claims," the filing reportedly alleges.